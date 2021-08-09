Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia's year-over-year tax collections up slightly in July

By Nyamekye Daniel, The Center Square
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVWrW_0bMaxU5T00


Net tax revenue in Georgia was $2.16 billion in July, representing an $8.7 million increase compared with July 2020, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.

Gross tax revenue in July was $2.92 billion, reflecting an increase of $187.2 million over the same time in 2020.

Individual income tax collections for July totaled about $1.06 billion, representing a decrease of about $105.9 million compared with July 2020. Individual income tax return payments increased by $37.8 million – or about 246% over last year.

Net sales and use tax collection increased by $101.1 million – or 17.2% – compared with July 2020. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments was $661 million, a 22% increase compared with fiscal year 2020.

Corporate income tax collections were $58.5 million for the month, representing about a $19.4 million dip compared with fiscal year 2020.

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
126K+
Followers
48K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Collection#Use Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Related
Texas Statebondbuyer.com

Texas sales tax collections stay on torrid pace in July

Texas sales tax collections set a scorching pace in July, soaring 13.5% above the same month last year to $3.39 billion, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 59% of all tax collections. “July state sales tax...
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Tax collections soared 15 percent last fiscal year

BOSTON (SHNS) – Beacon Hill is awash with your old cash. Over the last year, Massachusetts state government collected more than $5 billion more from residents, workers and businesses than it was expecting, a surge in tax receipts that should give lawmakers a massive surplus to spend at the same time that they are considering how to use billions of dollars that the federal government has provided in connection with the pandemic and economic recovery from it.
Kansas StateQuad Cities Onlines

Kansas sees tax collections beat expectations by 11% in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that its tax collections in July were 11% greater than expected, good news even as the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant has some officials worried about the economy. The state Department of Revenue says Kansas collected nearly $603 million in...
Iowa Statetribuneledgernews.com

Iowa’s state tax pendulum swings; July sees big drop in collections

DES MOINES — What a difference a month makes. In July, Iowa officials were celebrating the close of a fiscal year that saw state tax collections jump by 16.3% and top pandemic-ridden fiscal 2020 receipts by more than $1.1 billion. Fast forward to Tuesday, when the Legislative Services Agency issued...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Sales tax collections up 12% in May

Fort Worth’s net sales tax collections in May totaled $14,059,222, up from May 2020 by 12.2%. May’s collections continue to demonstrate progress after the lag experienced as a result of the pandemic last year. Gov. Greg Abbott fully lifted COVID-19 restrictions in March of this year. The last three months have shown great performance, at near pre-pandemic levels. However, this has not catapulted the fiscal year as a whole back to a pre-pandemic status.
Income Taxwbiw.com

The monthly revenue report for July 2021 state tax collections

INDIANA – The monthly revenue report for July 2021 state tax collections was released Friday. The monthly revenue estimates are based on the April 15, 2021 revenue forecast which considers revenue developments and the economic outlook presented on that date. This includes previously discussed changes in tax deadlines, payment timing, as well as assumptions related to federal and state policy actions leading up to the release of the forecast.
Massachusetts StateMiddletown Press

Massachusetts tax collections in July total $2.25B

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts tax collections in July totaled $2.25 billion. That's $110 million or 5.1% more than the actual tax collections in July 2020. July is typically one of the smaller tax collection months because no quarterly estimated payments are due for most individuals and businesses, state Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said Thursday.
Georgia Stategeorgia.gov

July Net Tax Revenues Up 0.4%

The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in the first month of FY 2022 approached $2.16 billion for an increase of $8.7 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to July 2020 (FY 2021), when net tax collections totaled roughly $2.15 billion. Gross tax revenue receipts in July totaled $2.92 billion, for an increase of $187.2 million, or 6.8 percent, over July 2020, when gross tax revenue totaled $2.73 billion.
Indiana Statenwindianabusiness.com

Indiana tax collections for July come in ahead of spring estimates

General fund revenues for July totaled $1,334.9 million, which is $65.2 million or 5.1% above estimates based on the April 15 revenue forecast but $664.4 million or 33.2% below revenue in July 2020, the Indiana State Budget Office reported. Monthly collections from sales tax and corporate adjusted gross income tax...
valdostatoday.com

Georgia’s net tax revenues increase

Atlanta, GA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in the first month of FY 2022 approached $2.16 billion for an increase of $8.7 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to July 2020 (FY 2021), when net tax collections totaled roughly $2.15 billion. Gross tax revenue receipts in July totaled $2.92 billion, for an increase of $187.2 million, or 6.8 percent, over July 2020, when gross tax revenue totaled $2.73 billion.
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Sales tax revenue increases in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The numbers are in for Sherman sales tax revenue this month, and the results are high. “This last year, even with COVID, and we were closed six weeks, the year ended with more sales than the prior year, and we’re seeing the same thing happen again this year,” said Ivert Mayhugh, owner of A Touch of Class. “That’s a significant increase, and we’re very pleased with it.”
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Census shows Stamford is booming and Connecticut’s population edge up slightly over last 10 years, new figures show

The U.S. Census Bureau released data Thursday that shows Connecticut added 31,847 new residents over the last decade, a slight increase over the population a decade ago. The new figures document significant demographic shifts across the nation and Connecticut as the numbers show an increasingly diverse country. The white population of the U.S. fell and the numbers of Black and Latinx residents increased, especially among those 18 and younger, according to the ethnic and racial breakdown of the 2020 count.
Georgia Statewlaq1410.com

AAA: GEORGIA’S GAS PRICES ROSE SLIGHTLY DURING THE PAST WEEK

Georgia’s gas prices rose slightly over the past week, according to AAA, The Auto Club Group. Motorists now pay an average price of $2.97 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That is one cent more than a week ago, four cents more than last month, and one dollar more than this time last year.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy