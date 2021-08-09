Cancel
3939 Greenmount Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

ONLINE REAL ESTATE AUCTION!! Bidding Opens - Monday, August 23, 2021 Bidding Closes - Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM. List price is opening bid only. A 10% deposit, in a cashier's check to be delivered to the Auctioneer's office or sent by wire transfer, by Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. House has 2 electric meters.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

143 Delaware Drive

143 Delaware Drive

Beautiful, "almost new" home is looking for a new owner ** Newly paved drive leads to the large 2-car garage and ready for you home ** Kitchen features beautiful wood floors, island, granite counters, upgraded appliances ** Large primary bedroom on lower level with private bath and walk-in closet ** Level yard makes maintenance easy ** Community with a large lake, swimming pool, parks, event space, tennis court ** Make your appointment today **
Remington, VA

313 W 30TH Street

313 W 30TH Street

Rarely available, marble front home in the heart of Remington. House was remodeled in 2007 with a 3 level addition in the rear of the house. Each floor has a patio or porch overlooking your shaded yard. The addition allows for each bedroom to have their own full bath and a half bath on the first floor for guests. "English basement" gives you an extra den/living room in the basement with a working fireplace and both floors have charming built in bookshelves. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Steps away from Hopkins - Home qualifies for the Hopkins LNYW program.
1001 26TH Street S

1001 26TH Street S

An AMAZING Home located on a PICTURESQUE Street. With over 2300SF, this home offers 3 generous bedrooms and 2 RENOVATED baths. Included is a Music Room/Library with Glass Pocket Doors, Office w/Separate Entrance*Upgraded Electrical system in 2019, Built-In Bookshelves surround the Classic Wood Burning Fireplace, Hardwood Floors-No Carpet ANYWHERE, beautiful Built-In corner glass cabinets in the formal dining room, Bedroom w/ attached Bonus Room/Office/Playroom w/ Cedar Closet*2 Car ATTACHED garage*Closet Space Galore throughout the home and Plenty of Storage*AND Timeless Character and Charm. Merely MINUTES from Amazon's HQ2, Pentagon City Metro, Pentagon City Metro, Crystal City Metro, Washington DC, Reagan National Airport, National Harbor, Shops and Restaurants. This home is a MUST-SEE!
1354 Montague Street NW

1354 Montague Street NW

Warning: Property has mold, flood, roof and other damages in need of major repairs. Price and sale subject to third party approval as a short sale with multiple lienholders. Property is tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only and requires 24 hour notice. Listing courtesy of The Velocity Group, Llc.. ©2021...
8613 Ewing Drive

8613 Ewing Drive

Four level split in Whitman school district. Hardwood floors on upper two levels, flat usable backyard. 1 car garage + off street parking. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
42 Daffodil Lane

42 Daffodil Lane

Absolutely Beautiful Home Located In Moncure Estates Community In A Cul De Sac! Walk Into Your 2 Story Foyer With Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout Most Of The Main Level. The Main Level Features A Living Room, Powder Room, Family Room & Kitchen. The Living Room Has Tons Of Natural Light! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors, Surround Sound And Opens Up Right Into The Gourmet Kitchen! In The Kitchen You Will Find Beautiful Cabinets With Granite Counter Tops, Pantry, Stainless Appliances Including A Cooktop & Double Wall Ovens. This Home Also Has A Bump Out Off The Kitchen Which Can Accommodate A Large Table. The Bump Out Also Has Huge Windows Which Allows For Even More Natural Light. On The Upper Level You Will Find The Spacious Primary Bedroom, Primary Bath With Double Vanities, Shower Stall, Soaking Tub & Huge Walk In Closet! There Are 3 Other Great Sized Bedrooms, Upper Hall Bathroom & Laundry Room. In Your Walk Out Basement There Is A Large Recreation Room/Family Room, Full Bathroom, Legal 5th Bedroom Waiting To Be Finished & Tons Of Storage! The Back Yard Is Completely Fenced In! Conveniently Located Near I95, Commuter Lot, HOV, Shopping & Restaurants!
900 45TH Place NE

900 45TH Place NE

Brand new construction, on corner lot with two-car driveway and deck; SS appliances;quartz countertop and island; solid hardwood floors throughout home; M/B with separate bath and shower and dbl bowl vanity; full size laundry room; plenty of closet space; two zone climate control; smart home (wifi) temperature control and entry. Close to two Metro Stations. Please advise to all COVID19 showing guidelines, including the accompanying agent, only 3 people allowed inside the home at one time during showings. EVERYONE MUST WEAR MASKS. Seller is accepting offers until close o business August 24, 20021. NO SHOWINGS ON SATURDAY.
809 Taylor Street NE

809 Taylor Street NE

We are excited to bring 809 Taylor St. NE to market. Located in the heart of Brookland, just minutes from downtown DC between the sought after communities of Brookland/Catholic University and historic Fort Totten. This 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, beauty is an investors dream. Semi-detached unit with spacious open living and dining area, three large bedrooms on the third floor and a walkout basement that can be transformed into an income generating unit! Sizable backyard for entertaining, off street parking fit for 3 cars in the Rear. Access to public transportation and just steps away from Catholic University Metro station, and Booming Brookland neighborhood. Schedule your Showing today!
Stratford, VA

0 Bay Pointe Dr

0 Bay Pointe Dr

Large lot of over 1.56 Acres in Stratford Harbour, a waterfront community with lake, beaches, clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, playground, picnic area, and marina. Listing courtesy of Exit Mid-Rivers Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be...
3320 Elmley Avenue

3320 Elmley Avenue

Come check out this charming 3 bedroom interior row home! Investors, this one's for you. This property is tenant occupied and ready to go. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
23 English Run Circle

23 English Run Circle

LOVETON'S BEST!! ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF SPACE! NEW ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLED 40 YEAR ROOF 2016, NEW VINYL SIDING 2018, BACK PATIO ADDITION 2017, NEW TILE 2018, REMODELED BATHS 2019, HUMIDIFIER FOR HVAC 2018, UVC ULTRAVIOLET LIGHT AIR PURIFICATION FOR HVAC 2019, ELECTROSTATIC FILTER FOR HVAC 2019, WORK BENCH IN UTILITY ROOM 2016, NEW WASHER/DRYER 2019, ALL NEW ELECTRICAL OUTLETS & SWITCHES 2020, NEW PAINT 2018, NEW RECESS LIGHTING & CEILING FANS 2018, NEW GLASS SHELVING & LIGHTING ABOVE WET BAR, HEREFORD ZONE SCHOOLS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND SO MUCH MORE!!
0 Nanticoke Road

0 Nanticoke Road

1.5+- acre deeded lot located in Nanticoke situated on the corner of Nanticoke Rd & Harbor Dr. Site recently cleared. Soils consultant currently working on onsite septic permitting with Wicomico County Health Department. Great location with easy access to Nanticoke Harbor and public boat ramps. Listing courtesy of The Land...
Gordonsville, VA

Lot 118 W Pebble Beach Dr , #118

Lot 118 W Pebble Beach Dr , #118

This lot is located in the Shenandoah Crossing Country Club Owners' Association within the Shenandoah Resort Community nestled in the rolling foothills of Virginia. Shenandoah Crossing offers affordable living with amenities of communities of extravagant pricing. Four swimming pools, one indoor pool, tennis courts, basketball, miniature golf course, exercise rooms, family theater, game room, restaurant, lodging, a general store, equestrian center, and a pristine catch and release lake provide incredible fishing opportunities for all anglers, are included amentias. In search of a lot to build a home in the serenity of country living while remaining in commuting distance to metropolitan areas? Then Shenandoah Crossing is a must see lot.
142 Sherwood Pines Lane

142 Sherwood Pines Lane

Beautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .
9508 Pleasant Plains Road

9508 Pleasant Plains Road

Beautiful cleared .44 acre lot. Parcel 711 - Tax Map Grid FX53. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-08-15T18:51:17.9.
614 Sligo Avenue , #307

614 Sligo Avenue , #307

HUD Property Case Number: 249-509868 IE (Insured Escrow) . Inspections for information purposes only. Property sold as-is condition. Seller will make no repairs and no repairs can be made before closing. IF ANY REPAIRS ARE MADE BEFORE CLOSING FURTHER ACTIONS WILL BE TAKEN BY THE SELLER. If there are any ground rent it is to be verified by buyer/or buyer agent. Must be either Cash, 203b, or Rehab Loan! Eligible Bidders: Owner Occupants, Nonprofits, and Government Agencies only. All information regarding bidding deadline, disclosures, etc can be found by going onto hudhomestore.com. NO TRESPASSERS (trespassers will be prosecuted). All utilities are included in the condo fees.
4002 73RD Avenue

4002 73RD Avenue

Welcome home!!!! This is the home you have been waiting for. Enjoy how this brick home has been newly updated, while keeping in touch with its original Hyattsville charm. Centrally located within the capital beltway with easy access to DC/VA and Baltimore areas. Walking in you can feel that home has been cherished and well taken care of. Home boast fresh paint, brand new carpet in bedrooms and trendy recessed lighting throughout. 3 bedrooms including a good sized master suite and 2 full baths. Beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Icing on this cake is the private fenced in yard. Come see it today, will not last.
E Manning Road

E Manning Road

Great location just off of Indian Head Highway (route 210) this is a level, one acre lot. Shopping is very close to the Manokeek Shopping Center. This is a one acre, level lot that could possibly be divided into for two homes. Listing courtesy of Exit Landmark Realty. ©2021 Bright...
13208 Old Chapel Road

13208 Old Chapel Road

This lovely, updated rancher style home in the charming community of Highbridge Estates is truly "move-in" ready! The front driveway entrance is beautifully defined by a split rail fence that just says, "we're home!" The updated & widened front walkway with pretty flowerbeds welcomes you into the foyer entrance! From the foyer enter into the beautiful formal living room with hardwood flooring, a gorgeous fireplace and wonderful bay window for abundant natural light! Across the hall is the light & bright dining room with hardwood flooring and a built in china cabinet! The gorgeous, updated kitchen adjoins the dining room with ceramic tile flooring; stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets with lots of storage and granite counters too! You'll love the breakfast bar with views from the front window of your picturesque front yard! There is also a side entrance door from the carport to the kitchen! Back to the foyer and down the hallway with hardwood flooring is the lovely, primary bedroom retreat with a gorgeous updated full bathroom! Two additional spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring finish the main level with an updated "retro style" full hall bathroom! The stairway to the lower level features a mid-century modern wrought iron railing! The lower level is open & spacious including an entertaining friendly recreation area (the awesome ping pong table conveys!) with a great storage closet for all your games and toys! There is also a distinctive little room/alcove with a possible reading nook or this area could also be a home/office space or even a guest bedroom! Another spacious area provides a family gathering area for relaxing, watching movies or the big game together! The lower level also has a powder room and a huge, separate room provides incredible storage, access to your laundry room, work room and utility area! The exterior of this home is BEAUTIFULLY landscaped with mature trees & flowers featuring crepe myrtles (blooming now!), a majestic magnolia tree, hydrangeas, rhododendrons, roses & more! The incredible backyard is an entertaining dream and a beautiful private retreat! The swimming pool/spa is surrounded by distinctive rock gardens and beautiful flowers all during the season! The fantastic deck (recently re-designed) provides even more entertaining space with access from the pool area or from the gated area of the carport! The backyard extends beyond the fenced pool area and a separate, side fenced yard can be a play area for children, a vegetable garden space or maybe a place for the dogs to play outside! Additional features include an invisible fence in the front yard; storage shed, updated roof and HVAC systems! Bowie has much to offer including numerous parks, minor league baseball, convenient shopping centers and more! Bowie is a convenient commute to Washington, D.C., Annapolis, Ft. Meade, and Baltimore and the MARC train is close by also! It's all here, the complete package!
3421 Washington Avenue

3421 Washington Avenue

Rare listing in Lynne Acres community. Conveniently located near the beltway. Large lot for entertaining with a driveway for 3 cars. Lot has storage shed for extra space. Home has security system, new carpet, and finished basement. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms with nice bath. Solar panels drastically reduces the BGE bill. Freshly paint though out. Property is being sold "AS IS" but Home Warranty is offered. Please follow COVID protocol. Shoe covers are provided for carpet.

