Catalytic Completes SOC 2 and HIPAA Examinations for Fourth Consecutive Year

What are you willing to risk your MSP for? How big does a client have to be for you let them operate without comprehensive data protection? What is your reputation worth? New state regulations, potential federal legislation, and spiking cyber liability premiums are all holding MSPs responsible for protecting clients. With the spotlight squarely on MSPs, and cyberattacks at an all-time high, it’s critical to the survival and success of your business that you adopt a security-first approach. Not only will you be providing high value services to clients, but you save money, grow your business, and protect your standing in the channel.