Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Catalytic Completes SOC 2 and HIPAA Examinations for Fourth Consecutive Year

New Haven Register
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Catalytic, a no-code cloud platform for efficient and digitized operations, today announces the successful completion of both its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Type 1 compliance examinations. The examinations were conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC, an independent CPA firm.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hipaa#Soc#Information Security#Prweb#Schellman Company#Llc#Security And Availability#Hipaa#The Hipaa Security#Catalytic Inc#Soc 2#Cto#Ul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessTimes Union

Regulatory Compliance Expert, Certrec, Successfully Completes ISO 27001 Surveillance Review and SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

Third-Party Assessment Found Controls in Place for Successful ISO 27001 Re-certification. Certrec, a leading licensing and regulatory compliance provider for NRC and NERC compliance, announced today it has maintained its ISO 27001:2013 certification for the eighth consecutive year and has successfully completed its fifth SOC 2 Type 2 examination with no findings. Compliance with these standards demonstrate continued commitment to information security.
Businessaithority.com

Deloitte Named A Leader Among Application Modernization And Migration Services Providers By Independent Research Firm

Deloitte announced that it has been named a Leader in Forrester’s recent report, The Forrester Wave: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2021. Deloitte is recognized for partnering with customers for business transformation and its strength in both technical and business acumen, that goes beyond a cookie-cutter approach, as noted by customer references.
channele2e.com

Data Protection is Security: Adopt This Approach to Protect Your MSP

What are you willing to risk your MSP for? How big does a client have to be for you let them operate without comprehensive data protection? What is your reputation worth? New state regulations, potential federal legislation, and spiking cyber liability premiums are all holding MSPs responsible for protecting clients. With the spotlight squarely on MSPs, and cyberattacks at an all-time high, it’s critical to the survival and success of your business that you adopt a security-first approach. Not only will you be providing high value services to clients, but you save money, grow your business, and protect your standing in the channel.
Businessaithority.com

Windfall Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Windfall Data, Inc, a company that helps organizations become more data-driven through contextual analytics and modern wealth intelligence, announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. A recognized technical audit for technology & service organizations, SOC 2 Type 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. This SOC 2 certification report, generally recognized as the gold standard for data security, validates Windfall’s commitment to protecting both company and customer data by establishing safeguards that meet the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) principles.
Softwaremartechseries.com

IRONSCALES Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

IRONSCALES successfully completed the 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination. IRONSCALES, the leader in AI cloud-based email security, announced the successful completion of its 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination based on the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria compliance. The company underwent a rigorous, independent audit of its privacy and data security standards. They were evaluated on their policies and procedures for safeguarding information as well as how they implement those policies in practice.
Softwareaithority.com

Interactions Extends Leadership on Vertical-Specific Solutions, Launches IVA for Insurance

Leading conversational AI company launches new verticalized product, pioneering a tailored approach to Intelligent Virtual Assistants. Interactions, one of the world’s largest standalone conversational artificial intelligence (AI) companies, announced the launch of a new verticalized product, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for Insurance. IVA for Insurance joins the Virtual Collection Agent (VCA) for Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) on a growing roster of vertical-specific products with proven results enhancing the customer experience and driving efficiency and profitability.
TechnologyHigh Point Enterprise

Future-proof your data and analytics investment with HPE Ezmeral

The data management process is constantly evolving. That’s because technology continues to evolve, businesses grow and change over time, and unforeseen events like the pandemic can force enterprises to reassess their business strategy. Pave the path for a sustainable future. To ensure business continuity and innovation, it is essential to...
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Cyber Security as a Service Market 2021-2027 Marketing Channel, Region Analysis, Industry Research Report, Segment by Player, Type, Application

Cyber Security as a Service Market 2021 provides a detailed and skilled research on the current status of the Cyber Security as a Service international sector. It includes forecasts for earnings and arena share. This study covers the basics: definitions, classes and applications, business series review, sector policies and strategies, Cyber Security as a Service product specifications, production processes, cost structures, and so on. The study then evaluates the Cyber Security as a Service key industry market conditions. This includes product cost, gain and capacity, production, capacity usage, distribution speed and business advancement speed.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

QuickFee Reveals Integration With Accounting Firm Xero

QuickFee, which provides payments for professional and commercial service providers, announced a new integration Monday (Aug. 16) with the cloud-based accounting software company Xero. The two companies say the move will make it easier for accountants to accept online payments — including credit cards, ACH/EFT and payment plans — from...
Marketsaithority.com

Why Customers Share Their Data with You in the Cookiepocalypse Era?

The death of the third-party cookie. The” cookiepocalypse.” The cookie has crumbled. It’s the hottest of the hot topics right now: the big move by Google to do away with third-party cookie tracking – not to mention Apple’s privacy changes with iOS 14 – has pulled the rug from under the digital advertising world.
Businessdcvelocity.com

FourKites Named a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

FourKites, the world's leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced that it has been named a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute, an independent research and consulting firm. This award marks the third consecutive year that FourKites has received certification as a Great Place to Work.
Businessfinextra.com

NAB, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco and NatWest launch open finance challenge

NAB, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco and NatWest Group have joined forces with Amazon Web Services to run a global open finance challenge, inviting fintechs, universities and other large organisations to prototype and develop new digital banking services. The banks have collaborated with Oolys, an API infrastructure platform for financial service providers,...
Economygreenvilleceo.com

Talent on the Move: Financial Services Professionals Confident in their Job Security and the Market

The latest study by global specialist financial services recruitment firm, Selby Jennings, discovered 58% of Financial Services professionals are confident in the current job market, a rapid reversal from last year's findings, where a small segment (23%) canvassed optimism. Well over half (67%) of global respondents feel confident in keeping their jobs over the next 6 months, with 54% also sharing an optimistic caliber in regard to their economic projections.
Economycybersecdn.com

Reliance on third party workers making companies more vulnerable to cyberattacks

A survey from SecZetta revealed 83% of respondents agree that because organizations increasingly rely on contractors, freelancers, and other third party workers, their data systems have become more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Further, 88% of people say organizations and government entities must have better data security systems in place to protect...
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

ACI Worldwide And PayPal Deliver Digital Wallet Options For Bill Payments

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions , today announced a collaboration with PayPal to bring digital wallet payment options to ACI's biller clients like Monroe County Water Authority (MCWA). PayPal and Venmo will be integrated with ACI Speedpay, giving consumers more options to make bill payments conveniently and securely using the digital methods that suit them best.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Fan Data Analytics Market Worth Observing Growth: Oracle, Alteryx, SAS Institute

The Global Fan Data Analytics Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Fan Data Analytics Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including IBM Corporation, Datameer Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., SAP SE & Looker Data Sciences, Inc. etc have been looking into Fan Data Analytics as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy