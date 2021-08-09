Cancel
Financial Reports

Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $14.9 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share. The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $181.4...

