Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.75.