41920 Rodney Way
Sale of two secluded wooded parcels with recorded percs and several attractive homesites. Timbering permitted on forested second growth timber. Underground electric and cable at the site. The entrance road is graveled and in good condition. These parcels are perfect for the outdoors lover, hunter, and homeowner who wants to get away from it all yet be close to the convenience of nearby town centers. This offering is also perfect for two family members who may want to build near one another. Seller is ready to deal! Lot #1 is 17.42 acres with several good building sites overlooking valleys and streams. Adjacent 15.7 acre parcel features a 1,000 SF steel storage building with a cement floor, several great building sites overlooking a level meadow with year 'round stream, and the same access to utilities. PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT PROPERTY BOUNDARIES.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
