5512 Seward Avenue
Now is your chance to own your own home in this 3 Bedroom 1 and a half bath semi-detached home! The front porch welcomes you home into the first level living room with hardwood floors flowing to the dining room and up stairs to the second level. Upstairs is 3 generous sized bedrooms with hardwood and the main full bath. Retreat to the basement to the finished family room, with new flooring a half bath and a partially finished flex space and laundry room. A side entrance offers a separate access to the basement or first floor. Out back enjoy the patio and fully fenced back yard that backs to trees! Off-street parking in the driveway and the fence is gated for future additional parking in the back yard if needed. Don't miss this opportunity to own and enjoy the benefits!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
