Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

5512 Seward Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is your chance to own your own home in this 3 Bedroom 1 and a half bath semi-detached home! The front porch welcomes you home into the first level living room with hardwood floors flowing to the dining room and up stairs to the second level. Upstairs is 3 generous sized bedrooms with hardwood and the main full bath. Retreat to the basement to the finished family room, with new flooring a half bath and a partially finished flex space and laundry room. A side entrance offers a separate access to the basement or first floor. Out back enjoy the patio and fully fenced back yard that backs to trees! Off-street parking in the driveway and the fence is gated for future additional parking in the back yard if needed. Don't miss this opportunity to own and enjoy the benefits!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dining Room#Laundry Room#Family Room#Flooring#Half Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

7523 Robinwood Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Welcome HOME to this beautifully updated THREE bedroom, 2 FULL BATH, rancher with OVERSIZED DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE! As you pull onto the PAVED driveway you will fall in LOVE. The covered front porch is outfitted for relaxation. Entering the home you are greeted with a tile foyer & OPEN CONCEPT with MASSIVE great room. The Living room boasts vaulted ceilings with exposed beam, recessed lighting, solar tube skylights & opens to the kitchen. Kitchen has been remodeled with newer cabinets, countertops, lighting, & more! Enjoy the screened in porch & relax in the hot tub! TRUE HARDWOOD floors throughout the entire home. Family room features a floor to ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace, with sliding doors to the screened in porch. Dining room off of the kitchen is light and bright with large picture window, and sliding doors to porch. The primary suite is HUGE with vaulted ceilings, Hardwood floors, ensuite full bath & walk in closet. Both additional bedrooms have hardwood flooring, large closets, & ceiling fans. Level lot with fenced in back yard, koi pond, separate detached shed, & irrigation system in the front. Ethernet/CAT5 wiring & family room is wired for a home theater.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $339,900

Well maintained custom built home on a beautiful corner 1.17 acre lot in the highly sought after Ramsgate Community. This beautiful home features large living spaces (Formal Living, Formal Dining and Large Family Room with Fireplace. The kitchen has an abundance of stained cabinetry, built in desk, pantry and an island. Very large Master Suite is located on the main level and features dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub as well as a large walking closet. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs (one with private bath). Home is on public water and septic and irrigation is run by a well. Dethatched garage is connected to home by a breezeway and has additional heated and cooled bonus room above that is not included on country records sq footage. Large screened porch and deck. Beautiful lawn.
Mechanicsburg, PACumberland County Sentinel

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $333,990

Starting at 2,459 square feet, the Sutton floorplan highlights first-floor living at its finest. Three different elevation options give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home, but all include Charter's trademark front porches and beautiful trim details. Inside the home, you have the option to include a finished lower level gameroom. The first floor offers an open entryway and incredible sightlines to the great room, dining room, and kitchen. The large gourmet Kitchen opens to a spacious great room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, including a large prep island. A breakfast area extends the kitchen and provides an additional dining space. The garage leads into a versatile laundry room that doubles as a mudroom. The first-floor Owner's Retreat is directly off the entry and features a private Owner's Bath and Walk-In closet. Upstairs provides two additional bedrooms, one with a Walk-In closet, and a shared full bath. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
Remington, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 W 30TH Street

Rarely available, marble front home in the heart of Remington. House was remodeled in 2007 with a 3 level addition in the rear of the house. Each floor has a patio or porch overlooking your shaded yard. The addition allows for each bedroom to have their own full bath and a half bath on the first floor for guests. "English basement" gives you an extra den/living room in the basement with a working fireplace and both floors have charming built in bookshelves. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Steps away from Hopkins - Home qualifies for the Hopkins LNYW program.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $144,500

A Blank Slate! You will instantly fall in love with this three bedroom, one bathroom home situated on Auburn Road in Waterloo! Upon entry you are greeted with a great living space that flows seamlessly into the kitchen! This kitchen boasts ample cabinetry and counter space as well as all necessary appliances! The main level also features two sizable bedrooms as well as a full bathroom! Make your way to the upper level to find an amazing bedroom with great space! This bedroom features excellent walk-in closet space as well as custom built storage space! This home also includes a detached garage and lower level laundry!
Denison, IAdbrnews.com

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $325,000

This spacious brand new condo features 9' ceilings, modern finishes, and tons of storage. The kitchen has soft close cabinets, tile backsplash, and island with quartz countertops. Main floor consists of master bedroom with bath and walk in closet, an additional bath and bedroom, laundry, living room and dining. The full basement has same quality finishes 2 bedrooms, full bath, large family room and a bonus room. Let's not forget about the oversized 2 car garage. Call today to schedule your personal showing.
Darlington, SCSCNow

3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $99,000

Cute little brick ranch in the heart of Darlington, but just outside the city limits. Newly painted inside with lush carpet throughout the bedrooms and den. Large dining room with well designed kitchen. Jack and Jill half bath. Laundry room in back. No wasted space in this home. Large lot in secluded neighborhood.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 26TH Street S

An AMAZING Home located on a PICTURESQUE Street. With over 2300SF, this home offers 3 generous bedrooms and 2 RENOVATED baths. Included is a Music Room/Library with Glass Pocket Doors, Office w/Separate Entrance*Upgraded Electrical system in 2019, Built-In Bookshelves surround the Classic Wood Burning Fireplace, Hardwood Floors-No Carpet ANYWHERE, beautiful Built-In corner glass cabinets in the formal dining room, Bedroom w/ attached Bonus Room/Office/Playroom w/ Cedar Closet*2 Car ATTACHED garage*Closet Space Galore throughout the home and Plenty of Storage*AND Timeless Character and Charm. Merely MINUTES from Amazon's HQ2, Pentagon City Metro, Pentagon City Metro, Crystal City Metro, Washington DC, Reagan National Airport, National Harbor, Shops and Restaurants. This home is a MUST-SEE!
Hickory, NCMorganton News Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $245,900

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit in Viewmont Plaza, right in the "Heart" of Hickory. Great location, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and much more. This unit features wood laminate flooring through out, an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliances and cherry cabinets. The living room and dining room are very spacious and have many windows making it very bright and sunny. Split bedroom plan and each bedroom has a walk in closet, jack and jill bath (with 2 separate vanity areas) Beautiful master suite with master bath and walk in closet. Laundry room off the kitchen (washer and dryer stay) and half bath for your guests. Secured entry with the elevator and intercom for guests to use. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. These units do not come up often, excellent condition and ready for new owners!
Beach Park, ILKenosha News.com

5 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $234,700

Very nice newer build (2004) raised ranch home! Sharp vaulted ceilings through the kitchen, dining area and living room for a wide open feel. Sliding doors lead to back yard balcony deck, great for cook-outs. The view from here is great - very peaceful backing to tree line and open spaces. Home features 5 bedrooms, 3 up and 2 more in the lower level, 2 full baths the master bath shared with the other 2 bedrooms upper level, and the 2nd full bath in the lower level. Very large family room space with above ground windows for plenty of light - does not feel like a basement at all - a bright lower level for a 2nd floor of living! Spacious laundry room/utility room. All appliances included. Central air. Freshly sealed driveway with extra parking to the side. Spacious yard, .31 acres. The sellers report they have been very pleased with the quality construction of this home, and enjoyed living here for the past 17 plus years! See this one soon!
Kernersville, NCWinston-Salem Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $255,000

Fantastic and rare opportunity in Victorian Square! Sought-after community with unique architecture and design. All-brick construction with accents make these homes mini-castles. This property boasts 4 bedrooms with the primary on the main. Easy care-free maintenance and the yard is mowed by the HOA! Perhaps the largest home in VS, there is also a 150+square foot sunroom upstairs that commands a view of the interior courtyard and walkways that lie in the heart of the neighborhood. Quaint and charming, this home has much appeal.
Linwood, NJAtlantic City Press

5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $748,000

Fine estate living in your own Fisher Woods beauty is waiting for you & yours. This meticulously maintained home is ready for the discerning buyer who wants the quality, beauty & serenity of an estate. Driving up the beautiful courtyard to the grand formal entrance you will be lured into the home through a grand entrance way. Formal living, yet cozy & friendly, this home will capture you. Just a few of the features to entice you to see: chef's kitchen with enormous island with Jenair cooktop, double wall oven w/warmer, service counters and breakfast/snack bars, amazing custom cabinetry including double pantry cabinets; master en suite w/beautiful gas fireplace, large shower room, jetted soaking tub, his and hers walk-in closets; 1st fl bath w/alabaster sink and burl wood cabinet; double-sided fireplace to in-law suite/library to family room; 3rd floor loft for gym or media room; hard-wired security camera system, instant-hot, hot water system. Let's not forget the in-ground pool w/waterfall, well manicured lawn and yard are just calling for you and yours to come and enjoy its beauty.
Wytheville, VASouthwest Virginia Today

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,500

Whether "Rags to Riches" or "Rummage and Restore", this first "Design by Rebekah" is ready for new owners. This unique large country cottage has been lovingly renovated inside and out with keeping the character of the home. Inside you have 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry and open basement. Some of the character kept from throughout the interior includes renovated original lights, doors with hardware, floors and exposed chimney and ceiling beams. Reclaimed from the outside is the original roofing and exterior wood to make accent walls and ceilings. The kitchen has custom cabinets, top of the line appliances and its own coffee bar. You will find refurbished original wood floors and custom tile baths and kitchen in this gorgeous home. To watch the story of this home as it was brought back to life check out the instagram at rebekahrobinson03. Make your appointment today to view this amazing property and sit a spell on the covered porch.
Smiths Station, ALOpelika-Auburn News

3 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $180,000

This charming 3 bedroom home is perfectly tucked on appx 1.55 acres of natural surroundings to include mature trees and a beautiful setting in Lee County (Smiths Station). With fresh paint inside & out, this home is move-in ready. The large family room offers plenty of space for gathering with friends and family. The quaint kitchen includes a full compliment of appliances and a beautiful view of the pond. The laundry room offers added storage space. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, ensuite bath and overlooks the backyard oasis. The additional bedrooms are spacious as well. Off the 3rd bedroom is a deck perfect for morning coffee or evening sunsets overlooking the pond and natural surroundings. This home offers the ability to spend time exploring on the property & enjoying the outdoors. This location has so much to offer and being in the heart of Smiths means convenience. What a wonderful opportunity to own a fabulous property!
Absecon, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $437,500

***ABSECON NEW LISTING ALERT***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH OFFICE ABOVE***OVERSIZE LOT @ 0.45 ACRE***BASEMENT***WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE***PRIVATE ENCLOSED PORCH***FENCED REAR YARD***OOZING WITH CURB APPEAL*** OUTSTANDING @ FAUNCE LANDING~Uniquely charming home nestled in one most perfect lots in Absecon! This immaculately maintained home sitting on top of hill with CURB APPEAL FOR DAYS just adds to the welcoming nature that this home exudes. This classic 3 bed 2.5 bath has all the beauty and character you would expect from an older home. Classic foyer entry invites you right in. Original wood floors offer beauty and class. Formal dining room is large with lots of natural light. Family room offers great wood-burning fireplace and custom accents. Adjacent you have a bonus room that could be a den, office, sunroom and so much more! You will also find an adorable porch facing both the front and side of the home enclosed with lattice offering privacy while enjoying the outdoors & fresh bay breeze! Eat in kitchen has nook perfect for table and has attached mudroom/sun room being used as a laundry room. All 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor are comfortably sized. Owners suite features stunning private bath and several closets. Basement is unfinished, offers plenty of space and is a stunning example of how well built this home is as you can see the study construction. Rear fenced yard features a 2 car detached garage with bonus office above! Carport is also attached to garage.
Waukegan, ILKenosha News.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $269,000

BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOME IN THE DESIRED WOODLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT! THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2.1 BATHROOM HOME FEATURES A LIVING ROOM WITH VOLUME CEILING, FIRE PLACE, & PERGO FLOORING THAT OPENS TO A DECK AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE POND, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINMENT; THE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF OAK CABINETS, PANTRY CLOSET(S), ALL APPLIANCES (stove will be brand new), OVERLOOKS THE DINING ROOM AREA; MAIN BEDROOM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET AND A PRIVATE BATH(WHIRLPOOL TUB); 2 MORE BEDROOMS AND ANOTHER FULL BATHROOM ON THE 2ND FLOOR; SKY LITES; A/C; FULL BASEMENT; NEWER SUMP PUMPS; 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/NEWER DOOR; FENCED BACK YARD. CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION, SCHOOLS, AND SHOPPING. THIS HOUSE IS WAITING FOR YOU TO MAKE IT YOUR HOME!!! MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. EASY TO SHOW.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

42 Daffodil Lane

Absolutely Beautiful Home Located In Moncure Estates Community In A Cul De Sac! Walk Into Your 2 Story Foyer With Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout Most Of The Main Level. The Main Level Features A Living Room, Powder Room, Family Room & Kitchen. The Living Room Has Tons Of Natural Light! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors, Surround Sound And Opens Up Right Into The Gourmet Kitchen! In The Kitchen You Will Find Beautiful Cabinets With Granite Counter Tops, Pantry, Stainless Appliances Including A Cooktop & Double Wall Ovens. This Home Also Has A Bump Out Off The Kitchen Which Can Accommodate A Large Table. The Bump Out Also Has Huge Windows Which Allows For Even More Natural Light. On The Upper Level You Will Find The Spacious Primary Bedroom, Primary Bath With Double Vanities, Shower Stall, Soaking Tub & Huge Walk In Closet! There Are 3 Other Great Sized Bedrooms, Upper Hall Bathroom & Laundry Room. In Your Walk Out Basement There Is A Large Recreation Room/Family Room, Full Bathroom, Legal 5th Bedroom Waiting To Be Finished & Tons Of Storage! The Back Yard Is Completely Fenced In! Conveniently Located Near I95, Commuter Lot, HOV, Shopping & Restaurants!
Treynor, IAnonpareilonline.com

4 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $210,000

A true 4 bedroom home is hard to come by! This one has lots of charm, a beautiful shady yard, vinyl siding & a screened patio too. There are 2 bedrooms plus a bath on both floors and the basement has a big family/rec room to really spread out in. The kitchen has the perfect blue cabinets, granite counters, a snack bar, dining area plus a formal dining room with built-in hutch. The upstairs bedrooms have cute built-ins and dormer windows. This home had many updates from 2015-2020 that include Pex plumbing, high efficiency HVAC, 3/4 bath update, water heater, water softener & roof.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11508 Rabbit Run Terrace

Gorgeous end unit townhome in popular Gatestone! Stately brick front exterior with spacious and bright two story entry foyer. Plenty of natural light with additional windows on the side of the home.The garage enters the lower level of the home. Also on the lower level is a recreation room that exits to the rear yard, as well as a beautiful full bathroom.The first level up features hardwood flooring in the living and dining rooms, as well as in the kitchen. Family room off the kitchen with a bay window overlooking trees. Spacious deck accessed from the kitchen through sliding glass doors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and gas cooking. Powder room on this main level.There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the next level. The owner's bedroom has a walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and luxurious full bathroom with a separate shower , soaking tub and dual sink vanity.Excellent location, just off Route 29 - easy access to downtown Silver Spring, the ICC, and 495.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13816 Countryside Drive

Come see this well-kept and move in ready rancher nicely situated on almost an acre. With the home sitting towards the front of the lot, you have loads of room out back for your kids to play and you to relax. There is also plenty of room to expand if that's your goal. A nice sized shed on a concrete pad and a large car port in addition to the attached garage means plenty of storage space for your tools and toys. There are lots of trees for shade too. As for the home itself, it had a new roof three years ago and updated appliances four years ago. Recently updated bath with new toilet, sink, and fixtures. All of this is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Interstate 81 and shopping.

Comments / 0

Community Policy