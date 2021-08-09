Cancel
Parole can’t be revoked for refusing faith-based rehab, federal court rules

By Mark A. Kellner
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals court has ruled that parole cannot be revoked for a Colorado felon who refused to participate in a rehabilitation program that has a religious component. The three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled last week that Mark Janny, who said he is an atheist, can sue the government over the February 2015 revocation of his parole, which was done because he balked at attending “Steps to Success,” a “transitional, Christian-based program” at the Fort Collins Rescue Mission.

