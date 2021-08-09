431 Xenia Street SE

A rare Bennett Point Waterfront is ready for its next owner! This idyllic location on Greenwood Creek offers unparalleled views, and exceptional navigable water with great access to the wye river and the Chesapeake Bay. This custom design delivers a unique and sprawling Cape Cod, with lots of space and charm. The main level begins with a gracious foyer which leads to multiple formal and casual living and dining spaces. You+GGll find many options for entertaining guests, fireside, waterside, sun porch, you can't go wrong. On the far end of the first floor, there are 2 full En Suites. On the opposing end you+GGll find a large eat in gourmet kitchen, a huge laundry room, and the oversized 3 car garage. The rooms and spaces are large and inviting, and all of them seem to point you to the lovely views which only get better as you head upstairs. Here you will find a 3rd large En Suite, with a closet the size of a bedroom itself. Additionally, there are 4 other bedroom/spaces. If you desire a movie room, office space, or craft room, you will have no problem utilizing one of these in that capacity. Additional features include: a lower basement level billiard/game room or a perfect space for exercise studio and another full bath. The driveway is paved with a ton of parking and a classic +G-U+GG shaped drive. The property includes its own personal pier and a private boat launch ramp, which is truly a rare find. Over all the waterside setting feels private and spacious. This is a must see!