431 Xenia Street SE
Completely remodeled open concept, semi-detached home in Congress Heights! Main level with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full finished basement with rec room/bedroom, laundry area, full bathroom with beautiful tile work, new windows, private exit and waterproofing. Upper level with two bedrooms and one bathroom with beautiful tile work. Fully fenced yard. Lot backs to mature trees. Covered front porch, rear patio. Insulated windows and doors. Sump pump with battery backup. Must see!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
