Science

Developments in Science and Technology Explored on New Episode of Advancements TV Series

New Haven Register
 7 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, August 14, 2021, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information. In this episode, Advancements will explore how lysosomes play a role in a broad range of diseases including cancer, Alzheimer’s,...

HealthSFGate

New Segment of Advancements to Focus on Innovations in Borderless Healthcare Technology

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in healthcare insurance and medical assistance technology in an upcoming segment scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021. This segment will explore how TripDoctor is developing the first insurtech product combining borderless health insurance, next generation medical assistance and...
Energy IndustrySFGate

Explore Recent Breakthroughs in Renewable Energy on Advancements TV Program

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will educate about advances in sustainable energy products. This segment will explore recent breakthroughs in renewable energy products. With a look at Hyperlight Energy (Hyperlight®), viewers will learn how the company invents, develops,...
Advanced Herbicide Technologies

Advanced Herbicide Technologies

Blue River Technolgy, an agricultural tech company, has created a new, powerful technology that will revolutionize herbicide use in mass production farming. This new technology is being adopted by agricultural giant John Deere, who has named the product 'See and Spray.' This new technology can essentially detect a localized spot on a large field that contains a weed; rather than spraying an entire field with herbicides, See and Spray is equipped with nozzles that can release herbicides in a localized fashion. In addition, the product is equipped with 36 cameras designed to spot any growing weed.
Georgia Statemetroatlantaceo.com

Advanced Technology Development Center Seeks AgeTech Applicants for Fall 2021 ATDC Venture Showcase

The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), the state of Georgia’s globally recognized technology incubator, is now accepting applications from companies focused on technology enabled solutions that target the aged and eldercare sectors — AgeTech — for its upcoming virtual 2021 ATDC Venture Showcase. The showcase will be open to screened venture capitalists between September 20 and October 18.
ScienceDaily Reflector

'Voyages' series explores empowerment

East Carolina University’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences this week announced the lineup for the 15th season of its signature Voyages of Discovery Series. This year’s series will focus on explorations in empowerment and feature four experts who will address the topics of scientific exploration, personal empowerment, social issues and sustainability.
Lubbock, TXttu.edu

Assistant Professor Developing New Technology to Improve Benzene Production

Sheima Khatib received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to create a new conversion process for benzene using shale gas instead of petroleum. Texas Tech University's Sheima Khatib, an assistant professor of chemical engineering in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, recently received a three-year, $2.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a new technology that will produce benzene from flared natural gas instead of petroleum.
TrendHunter.com

Advanced Toothbrush Technologies

Oral care brand, FOSOO, has launched three new sonic toothbrushes. These new products were designed to ensure optimal oral care and are made with sustainable materials. The three new toothbrushes are the APEX, LUX, and the NOV. All were designed using a metal handle made from zinc alloy - which helps reduce the brand's plastic consumption. All three sonic toothbrushes were designed to thoroughly scrape off gunk and plaque while ensuring the bristles are not too abrasive. The FOSOO NOV Sonic Electric Toothbrush uses an exclusive design of smart screen display - which allows the person to chose between different brushing modes. The technology is also designed to remember the last mode used and repeat it the following time.
Chemistrytheclevelandamerican.com

Science.-Amalgam nanocrystals open up new technological applications

MADRID, 5 (EUROPA PRESS) Researchers at ETH Zurich have succeeded in producing nanocrystals made of two different metals through an amalgam process whereby a liquid metal penetrates a solid one. This new and surprisingly intuitive technique makes it possible to produce a wide range of intermetallic nanocrystals with customized properties...
Scienceparentmap.com

Ecosystem Explorers with WET Science Center

Visit the Hawks Prairie Reclaimed Water Ponds and discover an amazing public space featuring native habitat. Explore the wetlands, get an up-close look at the tiniest wildlife, and follow the path of reclaimed water! Stop by to pick up free science kits and activity packets, complete a scavenger hunt to earn prizes, and more. Face masks and social distancing between groups are strongly encouraged.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Sciencemaine.edu

College of Science, Technology, and Health

USM Computer Science research on AI-Powered cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) has been published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology. Ahmad P. Tafti, an Assistant Professor in the Computer Science Department and Dubyak Center for Digital Science and Innovation has been working with Mayo Clinic scientists to develop and build AI-powered predictive models to help expose hidden patterns useful for identifying cardiac resynchronization therapy responders. The research along with the scientific findings has been published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology, where Ahmad P. Tafti is the co-first author.
Willmar, MNridgewater.edu

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Technology

Manufacturing plays an important role in the economics of Minnesota. Manufacturers employ nearly 11% of the workforce which equates to 316,600 manufacturing employees in Minnesota in 2016. The average annual compensation for a manufacturing employee was $75,940 in 2016. Sources: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Trending News: Nanocapsules Market Development, Future, Importance and Forecast Report 2020 to 2025| BioDelivery Sciences, Camurus, Carlina Technologies

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Nanocapsuless Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Nanocapsuless Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Nanocapsuless market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
Agriculturedocwirenews.com

A planetary health perspective on synthetic methionine

Lancet Planet Health. 2021 Aug;5(8):e560-e569. doi: 10.1016/S2542-5196(21)00138-8. Methionine is an amino acid that humans and farm animals must derive from food. This metabolite, a tightly regulated resource in ecosystems, has become a mass commodity in the global economy, with well over 1 million tons being produced annually from petroleum to fortify livestock feed. Viewed from the standpoint of planetary health, anthropogenic methionine synthesis is an important enabler of low-cost animal protein production, with interdependent but unexamined effects on human health and ecosystems. At a time when agrochemical engineering is shifting the way sulphur is assimilated and moves up our food chain, research suggests that dietary methionine restriction alone captures many healthspan benefits noted with calorie restriction. As such, methionine synthesis is an excellent exemplar of planetary scale anthropogenic activity that manifests at the molecular scale of cellular metabolism, with potential systemic effects on human health. In this Personal View we establish the scale and historical trajectory of the methionine industry and provide a preliminary model for tracing this amino acid through the food supply into the human body. We draw together insights across disparate publications of applied animal agriculture, human nutrition, and biomedical research to call for cross-disciplinary dialogue on responsible use of methionine-augmentation technologies.
Curebase and Adaptive Biotechnologies Collab to Expand Study Access

Curebase and Adaptive Biotechnologies Collab to Expand Study Access

Curebase and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. have announced an ongoing research collaboration to broaden patient participation in Adaptive’s clinical studies. The initial two studies of the partnership involve Adaptive’s T-Detect diagnostic test. T-Detect is under development for multiple diseases translating the natural diagnostics capability of T-Cells into clinical practice. The first...

