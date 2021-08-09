Cancel
221-237 Eastern Avenue NE

 7 days ago

Listing courtesy of Greysteel Company Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-08-10T15:54:56.167.

143 Delaware Drive

Beautiful, "almost new" home is looking for a new owner ** Newly paved drive leads to the large 2-car garage and ready for you home ** Kitchen features beautiful wood floors, island, granite counters, upgraded appliances ** Large primary bedroom on lower level with private bath and walk-in closet ** Level yard makes maintenance easy ** Community with a large lake, swimming pool, parks, event space, tennis court ** Make your appointment today **
313 W 30TH Street

Rarely available, marble front home in the heart of Remington. House was remodeled in 2007 with a 3 level addition in the rear of the house. Each floor has a patio or porch overlooking your shaded yard. The addition allows for each bedroom to have their own full bath and a half bath on the first floor for guests. "English basement" gives you an extra den/living room in the basement with a working fireplace and both floors have charming built in bookshelves. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Steps away from Hopkins - Home qualifies for the Hopkins LNYW program.
20000 Wyman Way

Beautiful End Unit Townhouse with a ton of potential! With just a little paint, carpet, and TLC, this diamond can shine! Features a bright and open living/dining room with a slider off the kitchen leading to awesome sun deck/patio. Basement features a small kitchenette perfect for entertaining! Close to all of the restaurants and shopping that Germantown has to offer. Great commuter location that is seconds away to 270!!
0 Bay Pointe Dr

Large lot of over 1.56 Acres in Stratford Harbour, a waterfront community with lake, beaches, clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, playground, picnic area, and marina.
809 Taylor Street NE

We are excited to bring 809 Taylor St. NE to market. Located in the heart of Brookland, just minutes from downtown DC between the sought after communities of Brookland/Catholic University and historic Fort Totten. This 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, beauty is an investors dream. Semi-detached unit with spacious open living and dining area, three large bedrooms on the third floor and a walkout basement that can be transformed into an income generating unit! Sizable backyard for entertaining, off street parking fit for 3 cars in the Rear. Access to public transportation and just steps away from Catholic University Metro station, and Booming Brookland neighborhood. Schedule your Showing today!
900 45TH Place NE

Brand new construction, on corner lot with two-car driveway and deck; SS appliances;quartz countertop and island; solid hardwood floors throughout home; M/B with separate bath and shower and dbl bowl vanity; full size laundry room; plenty of closet space; two zone climate control; smart home (wifi) temperature control and entry. Close to two Metro Stations. Please advise to all COVID19 showing guidelines, including the accompanying agent, only 3 people allowed inside the home at one time during showings. EVERYONE MUST WEAR MASKS. Seller is accepting offers until close o business August 24, 20021. NO SHOWINGS ON SATURDAY.
00 Marquis Rd

Five acres of densely vegetated land on Marquis Rd with over 600 ft. of road frontage. Located 0.5 miles south of the intersection with Monrovia Rd (Rt. 612). Well suited for clearing and building. Want more land? Add another 19.5 acres by purchasing the lots immediately behind this one, and more fully described in MLS #619313.,Estate of Robert Lee Quarles.
0 Nanticoke Road

1.5+- acre deeded lot located in Nanticoke situated on the corner of Nanticoke Rd & Harbor Dr. Site recently cleared. Soils consultant currently working on onsite septic permitting with Wicomico County Health Department. Great location with easy access to Nanticoke Harbor and public boat ramps.
31 Crawford Drive

END UNIT with Fenced Back Yard. New Carpet. Fresh Paint inside & out. New Kitchen Floor. New Washer & Dryer on the way. Basement with Full Rough In and more room to finish your way.
3320 Elmley Avenue

Come check out this charming 3 bedroom interior row home! Investors, this one's for you. This property is tenant occupied and ready to go.
23 English Run Circle

LOVETON'S BEST!! ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF SPACE! NEW ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLED 40 YEAR ROOF 2016, NEW VINYL SIDING 2018, BACK PATIO ADDITION 2017, NEW TILE 2018, REMODELED BATHS 2019, HUMIDIFIER FOR HVAC 2018, UVC ULTRAVIOLET LIGHT AIR PURIFICATION FOR HVAC 2019, ELECTROSTATIC FILTER FOR HVAC 2019, WORK BENCH IN UTILITY ROOM 2016, NEW WASHER/DRYER 2019, ALL NEW ELECTRICAL OUTLETS & SWITCHES 2020, NEW PAINT 2018, NEW RECESS LIGHTING & CEILING FANS 2018, NEW GLASS SHELVING & LIGHTING ABOVE WET BAR, HEREFORD ZONE SCHOOLS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND SO MUCH MORE!!
11926 Centerhill Street

$330,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDMC2011582. This property is now active in an online auction. The sale will be subject to a 5% buyer+G+Gs premium pursuant to the Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums may apply). All auction bids will be processed subject to seller approval.**** Subject property is being sold occupied with any and all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due or owing. Please DO NOT disturb the occupants. No access to property. Buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Buyer to verify everything-fees, hoa, condo, amenities, parking, utilities, rules, etc.
E Manning Road

Great location just off of Indian Head Highway (route 210) this is a level, one acre lot. Shopping is very close to the Manokeek Shopping Center. This is a one acre, level lot that could possibly be divided into for two homes.
735 Cobbler Place

3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths. Open floor plan with tons of upgrades from gleaming wood floors, back splash, tile wainscot, stainless steel appliances, extra large kitchen marble counter tops, porcelain/tile entertainment center, soak in tub, crown molding. 9' ceilings. Extra wide living area. Entertainment center. Prewired for a projector. Brand new Samsung Washer & Dryer. Appointment M-F 5:00pm - 7:30pm. Weekend is open. Please provide 24 hrs notice for appointments. Thank you.
9508 Pleasant Plains Road

Beautiful cleared .44 acre lot. Parcel 711 - Tax Map Grid FX53.
209 N Greenway Avenue

This classic ranch home nestled on over an acre lot in the heart of Boyce is ready for you to call it HOME. Step inside to all newly remodeled floors that are luxury vinyl plank floor. The rest of the house has gleaming hardwood floors. You will find 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main floor and in the basement the 4th bedroom. The garage has been turned into extra living space with a half bath and an extra room that would be perfect for an office. The basement boast ample space for storage or you can turn it into extra living space. This home is a must see!
3421 Washington Avenue

Rare listing in Lynne Acres community. Conveniently located near the beltway. Large lot for entertaining with a driveway for 3 cars. Lot has storage shed for extra space. Home has security system, new carpet, and finished basement. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms with nice bath. Solar panels drastically reduces the BGE bill. Freshly paint though out. Property is being sold "AS IS" but Home Warranty is offered. Please follow COVID protocol. Shoe covers are provided for carpet.
526 Cardinal Drive

An opportunity to buy a building lot and put your own home on it. Responsible for your own perc test for septic and well. Lot is not marked. Sign not yet installed.
Starlight Lane

Listing courtesy of Classic Properties, Llc.
Highland Ridge Road

Incredible opportunity to own nearly 40 acres of UNRESTRICTED land! Opportunities for several building sites with various views of valley. Frontage on Sleepy Creek. Property is located on the corner of Highland Ridge Road & Posey Hollow Road. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own your own piece of West Virginia Heaven!

