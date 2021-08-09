Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Francis Bacon’s Ex-Handyman Threatens Tate with Lawsuit over Donated Works

artforum.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Joule, Francis Bacon’s former handyman and close friend, has threatened to sue Tate over its failure to publicly display any of a trove of works by the late figurative artist that he gifted to it in 2004. According to the Guardian, Joule has been waiting for nearly two decades for the museum to stage an exhibition centering around the $37 million donation, said to be one of the most generous gifts the London institution has ever received and comprising 1,200 sketches, photographs, and related documents. He has also said he will rescind a promised gift of an important 1936 self-portrait by Bacon and nine other paintings by the artist from around the same time.

www.artforum.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Serota
Person
Maria Balshaw
Person
Francis Bacon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handyman#Museum#Ex Handyman Threatens#Lawsuit#Donated Works#Irish#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Related
Berkeley, CASan Francisco Chronicle

BAMPFA’s ‘Enduring Mark’ draws a line across six centuries of art

Visitors will get a thrill seeing “Enduring Mark: Six Centuries of Drawing from the Gray Collection” at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive. The show, which opened Aug. 6 and runs through Nov. 28, comprises drawings from the 15th through 20th centuries by famed European and American artists such as Guercino, Rubens, Tiepolo, Jacques-Louis David, van Gogh, Matisse, de Kooning and Pollock.
Visual Artworth.com

Yes, It’s Fine to Hate Modern Art

One of the artists who is absolutely the reason for this article, Damien Hirst, recently announced his own NFT, “The Currency.” Nothing unexpected here: Hirst will create 10,000 hand painted A4 spot paintings and, for each, a corresponding NFT. You pay $2,000 for the NFT and then have a year to decide whether you want to keep the NFT or the physical paper. Once you decide, the other will be destroyed.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'My sons aren’t the consolation I hoped for in widowhood - should I move away?'

After I lost my husband, I moved to be near my two sons. The trouble is they are busy with their own lives, and I barely see them. I have always wanted to live by the sea and I feel I am still young enough to make the move. I am aware that I would be lonely there, at least at first, but then I have been lonely here. Then again, in due course I hope that there will be grandchildren and I don’t want to miss out on that. I feel torn. What do you think I should do – or rather, what’s the best way to set the two options in front of me as accurately as I can?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 23, who discovered from stranger on TikTok that her friends were excluding her from a birthday party organizes giant picnic for lonely internet users who want to make real life pals

A 23-year-old New Yorker has gone viral with her push to help people across the country make new friends after hers were cruelly exposed excluding her on TikTok. Marissa Meizz first gained social media attention when TikTok user @drewbdoobdoo sought her out after overhearing a group of her friends devising a plan to intentionally exclude her from a birthday party.
Visual Artartforum.com

Joseph Henry on immersive van Gogh

IT COULD NOT BE AVOIDED. With the lingering force of a traumatic memory, an advertisement for “Immersive Van Gogh” resurfaced constantly across social media. All over our screens, clips of masked visitors taking in wall-size projections of the Dutch painter’s self-portraits, still lifes, and landscapes proliferated. A thousand Starry Nights bloomed in rapid succession. Any cursory investigation of the phenomenon would uncover a veritable ecosystem of similarly titled, large-scale digital van Gogh installations, their locations ranging from Atlanta to Antwerp, Houston to Hangzhou: “Immersive Van Gogh,” “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” “Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition,” “Van Gogh Alive.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.

Comments / 1

Community Policy