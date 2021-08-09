Whatever Happened to Brendan Fraser?

Even Martin Scorsese is getting in on the Y2K nostalgia. Brendan Fraser, whom you may know from hits such as George of the Jungle, has joined the cast of Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, per Deadline. Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Emmy winner Jesse Plemons are already attached to the Apple and Paramount Studios picture. Sources say Fraser will player lawyer W.S. Hamilton in the crime drama based on David Grann’s best-selling book by the same name. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film follows the brutal murders of the Osage Nation known as the Reign of Terror. Fraser’s next gig will be lighter — according to Deadline, he’s also joined Brothers, a new comedy from Palm Springs director Max Barbakow. He stars alongside Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close. Written by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen, plot details remain on the low. Brendan Fraser can currently be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, HBO Max’s Doom Patrol, as well as on any film-aesthetic stan account in an edit of The Mummy.