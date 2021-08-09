Cancel
Whatever Happened to Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser was once Hollywood's golden boy, but in recent years, the actor's kept a pretty low profile — so, where did he go?. In the '90s and early 2000s, Fraser was the go-to leading man for comedies, action films and dramas. A versatile actor with charm that leapt off the screen, Fraser could play a hunky, heroic heartthrob, yet also come off relatable and goofy.

MoviesVulture

Brendan Fraser Joins Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

Even Martin Scorsese is getting in on the Y2K nostalgia. Brendan Fraser, whom you may know from hits such as George of the Jungle, has joined the cast of Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, per Deadline. Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Emmy winner Jesse Plemons are already attached to the Apple and Paramount Studios picture. Sources say Fraser will player lawyer W.S. Hamilton in the crime drama based on David Grann’s best-selling book by the same name. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film follows the brutal murders of the Osage Nation known as the Reign of Terror. Fraser’s next gig will be lighter — according to Deadline, he’s also joined Brothers, a new comedy from Palm Springs director Max Barbakow. He stars alongside Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close. Written by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen, plot details remain on the low. Brendan Fraser can currently be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, HBO Max’s Doom Patrol, as well as on any film-aesthetic stan account in an edit of The Mummy.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Brendan Fraser Joins Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Movie

People love Brendan Fraser, even though he hasn’t been spending anywhere near as much time in the public eye as he used to, due to some well-publicized personal and professional issues, but that hasn’t stopped him trending on social media more than once for no other reason than the fact everybody thinks he’s great.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CNN

Brendan Fraser gets emotional about Tik Tok support

CNN — Brendan Fraser feels the love. The actor appeared on TikTok with video from a virtual meet and greet. Lindley Key, who has shared videos of her cosplaying Rachel Weisz as Evelyn O’Connell in Fraser’s hit film “The Mummy,” posted video of a conversation she had with Fraser. “The...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Watch Brendan Fraser Get Choked Up When He's Told How Much the Internet Loves Him

Brendan Fraser has been getting a lot of love online following the recent announcement that he's been cast in a Martin Scorsese movie, and video footage of his response has been going viral on TikTok. As has been reported, Fraser will star in Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, appearing alongside other big name stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Fans had been rooting for Fraser's return to the spotlight and his name was trending with fans everywhere showing support for his casting.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Brendan Fraser’s Teary-Eyed Reaction to Fans’ Support Has the Internet Cheering Him Even Harder

In recent years he has been appearing in big projects again, and is currently featured in a new movie title Killing of the Flower Moon. The film is directed by Martin Scorcese and co-stars Leonard DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. While discussing the film with TikToker LittleLottieCosplay, Fraser noted how nervous he was to be in a movie with the major A-list stars and filmmaker. “The internet is so behind you! We’re so supportive,” the interviewer kindly replied to Fraser’s hesitation.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Brendan Fraser's Comeback Tour Continues with Killers of the Flower Moon and Brothers

With his celebrated return to big mainstream films kicked off by Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move this summer, and a starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming The Whale on the way, Brendan Fraser continues his cinema hot streak by joining both Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon and the Legendary comedy film Brothers.
CelebritiesPopculture

Watch: Brendan Fraser Tears up Hearing the Internet Is Cheering on His Comeback

The whole Internet has been cheering on Brendan Fraser's Hollywood comeback, and the beloved actor recently teared up hearing about how much support he has. In a recent interview with TikTok user LittleLottieCosplay, Fraser was discussing his upcoming film role alongside Leonard DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, in a movie directed by Martin Scorsese. The movie is titled Killers of the Flower Moon, and Fraser explained that he is currently in Oklahoma preparing for filming.
MoviesComicBook

Brendan Fraser's Renaissance Has Fans Celebrating Doom Patrol

On Tuesday it was announced that Brendan Fraser has joined the casts of two upcoming films, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Max Barbakow's Brothers. Shortly after the news broke, fans took to social media to celebrate the so-called "Brenaissance", a comeback of sorts for the actor who largely vanished from the public eye after reaching major success in the early 2000s. But while fans are ecstatic for the beloved actor to be getting renewed success, fans are celebrating what they feel started Fraser's return to prominence: Doom Patrol.
Celebritiesstarradiovegas.com

Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional After Hearing The World Roots For Him

Holy wholesomeness! Brendan Fraser was taken aback in a recent video where he was caught off guard in the best way when a fan let him know that everyone is rooting for him, in his comeback to film and television. TikTok cosplayer Lindley (@LittleLottieCosplay) held a virtual meet-and-greet with Fraser,...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Brendan Fraser joins Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close in Brothers

Hot off the heels of Brendan Fraser’s casting in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Deadline reports he has also joined Brothers from Palm Springs director Max Barbakow. Fraser joins a cast that includes Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Josh Brolin (Dune) and Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy). There is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brendan Fraser fights back tears having learned of the amount of support he has from fans online

Brendan Fraser fought back tears after some kind words from a TikToker who said “so many” people online were “rooting” for him.Cosplayer Lindley Key (@LittleLottieCosplay) relayed the kind message to Fraser during a virtual meet-and-greet after the actor spoke about starring in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon” and working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.You can watch the TikTok video in full here.The role marks his return to the limelight, and the “The Mummy” star has also been cast in the upcoming comedy, Brothers. When Key congratulated him on the new film, Fraser revealed...
CelebritiesNME

Brendan Fraser appears emotional during fan comeback interview

Brendan Fraser appeared to choke up on camera while attending a virtual fan meet-and-greet on TikTok. The actor, who is starring in Darren Aronofsky’s forthcoming The Whale and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, seemed taken aback by the outpouring of love of support from @LittleLottieCosplay on behalf of fans worldwide.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional After Receiving Message of Support for New Project

“Proof that Brendan Fraser is the purest of souls!” With a “shucks, ma’am!” true Outsider Brendan Fraser is beyond-grateful for the fan support of his latest role. Martin Scorsese’s next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is going to be something special. Scorsese delivers, this we know, but casting one-time go-to action star Brendan Fraser as a lead in the film is a stroke of genius.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Big movie breaks for Brendan Fraser, Xolo Maridueña and Mike Colter!

Comeback prince Brendan Fraser (“No Sudden Move”) has snagged two plum roles. Firstly, he’s joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, and Max Barbakow’s “Brothers”. The first, a crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemmons, is set up with Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures, and is a crime drama based on the murders of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.
MoviesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Brendan Fraser Gets Tearful From Fans “Rooting” For Him To Succeed

Brendan Fraser effectively exploded onto the scene in the ’90s with iconic films such as The Mummy series, Encino Man, and George of the Jungle. But some two decades later, he slipped out of public view. The upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon offers the biggest break from that pattern, and has generated big responses from Fraser fans.

