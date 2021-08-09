Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saugerties, NY

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff is Casting in Saugerties, New York

By Nick
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a casting call for adults and high school seniors to be extras in the new HBO Max series. Are you a star? You could be an extra on the HBO Max series. I would be lying if I said that I knew the premise behind Pretty Little Liars. All I know is that it's insanely popular show. The series ran for almost a decade and its last episode aired in 2017. It was appreciated by critics and it received several awards over its 160 episode run.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Saugerties, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretty Little Liars#Hbo#Us Weekly#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

People Are Comparing Cruel Summer To Pretty Little Liars

There's a new show over on Amazon Prime Video and if you're a Pretty Little Liars fan then you're gonna' love it. Cruel Summer landed on the platform last week and fans have been binge-watching it ever since. You can watch a trailer for the show below:. So what's it...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Pretty Little Liars Reboot's Premiere Title Revealed — What Does It Mean?

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner of HBO Max’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, has shared the title of the reboot’s first episode on social media, and it’s… kind of spooky. More from TVLineFBoy Island Creator Explains That Finale Twist, Shares Season 2 Wish List (An 'F-person Cinematic Universe'?!)The Hype EP Unpacks...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Filming Start "In a Couple of Weeks"

The last time we checked in with EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) upcoming pseudo-sequel/spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we learned that Bailee Madison (Good Witch) would be joining Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon) and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally's Mashup) on the HBO Max series. But that was the end of July, so how are things looking close to a month later? Pretty damn good based on a recent Instagram post from Aguirre-Sacasa from earlier this week.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin S01E01 Script Cover, Filming Update

Heading into the weekend, EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) shared a look at Bailee Madison (Good Witch), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon), and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally's Mashup) reporting for filming later this month. Now, Aguirre-Sacasa is sharing some intel on the first episode of his and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) pseudo-sequel/spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, along with the news that filming will be starting in 11 days.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

We Can't Keep the Secret to Yourselves: What to Know About the Pretty Little Liars Reboot

In case you haven't heard yet, there's a new group of Pretty Little Liars in town. Four years after the Freeform series came to an end, Pretty Little Liars is being revived by HBO Max with a brand-new cast. Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the series, which is titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, promises more suspense and horror than the original.
TV SeriesTVLine

Pretty Little Liars Reboot: Everything We Know About HBO Max's Original Sin

Practice your best shush face, because Pretty Little Liars is coming back — and we have “A” lot to unpack. Less than five years after the original PLL ended its seven-season run on Freeform (and less than three years since we got its short-lived spinoff The Perfectionists), the twisted teen franchise is getting the reboot treatment via HBO Max.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Cody Christian Reveals His Thoughts on a ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and ‘Teen Wolf’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Cody Christian has made a name for himself as Asher Adams in the hit CW series All American. However, the 26-year-old actor established himself as a rising star in Pretty Little Liars and Teen Wolf. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Christian, who played Mike Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, and Theo Raeken in Teen Wolf, where he expressed if there were reunion shows for both series, he would definitely be game to appear!
Celebritiestheknot.com

Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Secretly Married in 2019

Looks like Pretty Little Liars actor Ian Harding has been keeping a pretty little secret. This one, however, he concealed for two years. In early August, the Freeform star revealed a series of images of himself at home. Eagle-eyed observers were quick to notice the wedding band decorating his ring finger. "Back in LA and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets)," he wrote.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Hawkeye Star Shares Casting Details For Echo Spinoff Series

Kevin Feige has already made it clear that not all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of Disney Plus shows are being designed with multi-season arcs in mind, but he’s more than open to the idea if the story is worthy of continuing. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier look to be one-and-dones, but Loki and What If…? have been confirmed for second runs.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Is Daniela Ruah’s Kensi Blye Going to Make Surprise Cameo in New Spinoff?

Fans of the “NCIS” world have gotten used to spin-offs, both successful, like “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and unsuccessful, over the years. One of the best parts of any new spin-offs is the introduction of the new cast and “NCIS” team in a different part of the country. Many times, spin-offs are kicked off with a guest-starring role in another “NCIS” franchise show.
Weight LossPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sandra Lee Debuts 25 Lb. Weight Loss On 1st Red Carpet Since Early 2020 — Before & After Photos

Sandra Lee looked absolutely stunning while showing off her 25-pound weight loss on the red carpet at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Italy. Sandra Lee, 55, just made her big red carpet return — and she looked amazing doing it. On July 31, the celebrity chef stunned at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri, Italy, which marked her first red carpet appearance since January 2020. Sandra looked incredible at the star-studded event as she showed off her 25-pound weight loss while dressed in a yellow Matičevski gown, which she paired with colorful earrings and heels. Sandra posted her stunning look in several Instagram snapshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy