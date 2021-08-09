‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff is Casting in Saugerties, New York

There's a casting call for adults and high school seniors to be extras in the new HBO Max series. Are you a star? You could be an extra on the HBO Max series. I would be lying if I said that I knew the premise behind Pretty Little Liars. All I know is that it's insanely popular show. The series ran for almost a decade and its last episode aired in 2017. It was appreciated by critics and it received several awards over its 160 episode run.