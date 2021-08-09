Jahmyr Gibbs starts preseason camp with more muscle
Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs has put on weight and added strength since the end of last season. The gains aren’t lost on offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude. “He’s got (trapezius muscles) and he’s got a chest and he’s got triceps and he’s got muscles (where) he never thought he had muscles,” Patenaude said Monday following the team’s third preseason practice. “So we’re not afraid to roll him inside the (offensive) tackles at all. Because he’s learning how to run with his pads down and pound the ball.”www.ajc.com
