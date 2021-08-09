Son accused of watching fire he set kill his dad, Tennessee police say

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A stepfather is behind bars after his wife found hidden cameras in her children’s bathroom that she said he installed without her knowledge. Captain Emergency Management Coordinator of the Coppell Fire Department, Brad Scott Simpkins was charged with invasive visual recording, according to the Hickory Creek Police Department. His step-son allegedly noticed the unusual USB charger then went into the part of the bathroom where the toilet was, used the restroom, and came back to remove the device. He gave the camera to his mother who found a SD card inside. She then found another camera hidden inside her husband’s...