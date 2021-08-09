Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Man arrested, facing robbery, assault, child abuse charges

By Chris Ruffin
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Riegelwood man is facing several charges in connection with an incident that happened in Wilmington over the weekend. Officers responded to reports of an assault on a female at Stewart Circle just before 4pm Sunday afternoon. According to police, the suspect, 27-year-old Shaquann Lamar Shuford hit the female with a closed fist while she held a small child. The suspect then grabbed the victim’s phone and took off. Wilmington Police officers and New Hanover County sheriff’s deputies located Shuford a short time later at the intersection of Emory St. and N. 30th St., walking around with a gun in his hand.

www.wwaytv3.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
Riegelwood, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Riegelwood, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...

Comments / 2

Community Policy