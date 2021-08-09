Man arrested, facing robbery, assault, child abuse charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Riegelwood man is facing several charges in connection with an incident that happened in Wilmington over the weekend. Officers responded to reports of an assault on a female at Stewart Circle just before 4pm Sunday afternoon. According to police, the suspect, 27-year-old Shaquann Lamar Shuford hit the female with a closed fist while she held a small child. The suspect then grabbed the victim’s phone and took off. Wilmington Police officers and New Hanover County sheriff’s deputies located Shuford a short time later at the intersection of Emory St. and N. 30th St., walking around with a gun in his hand.