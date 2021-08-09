Cancel
Great Falls, MT

Masks being strongly recommended in GFPS this school year by superintendent

By Joee Taylor, Reporter/MMJ
montanarightnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT FALLS, Mont. - During a board meeting Monday, the Superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools, Tom Moore, said he will be strongly recommending wearing masks at school. "Masks have been used for centuries… it’s not a new idea that you put masks on to impede the spread of a virus,” Moore said, adding that medical experts encourage wearing a mask due to a spike in cases and that he will be following recommendations.

