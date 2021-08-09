Cancel
Notre Dame football: Brock Wright standing out in Detroit

By Brad Weiss
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team sent 14 players to the NFL this offseason, and one UDFA could make the 53-man roster in Detroit. The Notre Dame football team from last season is starting to make some noise in their first NFL camps, and it is not only coming from those who were drafted. Some of the undrafted free agents are putting in the work to climb up depth charts the hard way, and former Irish tight end Brock Wright, appears to be in the right situation with the Detroit Lions.

