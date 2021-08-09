Cancel
Try water-rich fruits and veggies for hydration

By April Graff
The Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. I’ve been working on trying to drink more water, and I’m wondering if there are other ways to keep myself hydrated when I just don’t feel like drinking anything. A. Did you know you can keep yourself hydrated by drinking and eating? Fruits and vegetables are high in water, electrolytes and nutrients. For example, eating 3 ounces of cucumber will give you almost 3 ounces of water too — only with the added nutrients of cucumbers! Especially in warm weather when we lose more water through our skin, say “goodbye” to sports drinks and consider adding fruits and vegetables to your diet to stay healthy and hydrated.

