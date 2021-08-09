AMC Earnings Beat Projections, Stock Surges
New blockbuster films like “Fast 9” and “A Quiet Place Part II” bolstered revenues at AMC Entertainment, even as the reemergence of a new and highly contagious variant of coronavirus threatened to undue the theater industry’s recent gains. A better-than-expected earnings report sent shares of the company surging in after-hours trading, though that enthusiastic response is to be expected given AMC’s new status as a meme stock.www.middletownpress.com
