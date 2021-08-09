Meghan Markle’s WFH Desk Is a Dining Table That Can Seat a Family of 6
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, uploaded a video to the official Archewell Instagram page in honor of her 40th birthday. She was joined by actress Melissa McCarthy to ask 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time “to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce.” And while doing this broadcast last week, she showcased her own work-from-home spot — an absolutely gigantic desk.www.apartmenttherapy.com
Comments / 15