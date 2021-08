ANN ARBOR, MI - As the first day of school approaches for schools across Washtenaw County, plans for what classrooms will look like are starting to come into focus. A number of school districts have created mask policies for four different levels of COVID-19 transmission in Washtenaw County, based on metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Low” transmission is 0-10 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, while “moderate” transmission is 10-50 cases per 100,000. “Substantial” transmission equates to 50-100 cases per 100,000 residents, while “high” transmission means more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.