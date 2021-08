A Voorhees man is charged with the murder of his wife after authorities discovered her body in their apartment according to authorities. Police responded to a call at the Village Apartments on the 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard after Shawn Lichtfuss, 49, threatened to hurt himself. Officers decided to do a wellness check around 11 am on Wednesday and ended up forcing their way inside after announcing themselves, concerned for Lichtfuss’s wellbeing. What they discovered was the body of Stefani Caraway, 38, in the couple's bedroom. Caraway died by “neck compression,” according to the autopsy report from the prosecutor’s office.