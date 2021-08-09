Marvel Had To Change Up WHAT IF...? Episode For Spider-Man Because It Was Too Dark

Marvel just unveiled Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing during Spider-Man Day. The hero’s 60th anniversary is quickly approaching and the company wanted to do it big. All next year there is going to be a focus on your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man across games, shows, comics, fashion, and collectibles. Fans are wondering what else could be coming with this announcement. But, Marvel is keeping it broad until it’s time to unveil the entire package in 2022. Today has been nothing short of a Spidey love-fest as fans pour onto social media with their favorite memories, amazing cosplay, and general stories about the Wall-Crawler. Clearly, Marvel knew what day it was on the calendar and picked a day that would have everyone talking about Peter Parker (or Ben Reilly, or Miles Morales, or Gwen Stacy, or numerous others. Apologies to the Miguel O’Hara stans, I didn’t forget you.) Check out Marvel’s post for Beyond right here.