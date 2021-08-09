Cancel
Marvel Had To Change Up WHAT IF...? Episode For Spider-Man Because It Was Too Dark

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe still have yet to see how these Marvel multiverse stories play out in the upcoming What If…? series coming to Disney+. We have some details on some of the stories that the episodes will tell and we know one of them will feature Spider-Man as a zombie hunter. Well,...

