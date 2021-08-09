Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rosengren: Fed should begin slowing stimulus efforts by fall

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CE6sw_0bMajJyw00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston added his voice Monday to a growing number of people, inside and outside the Fed, who say the central bank should soon begin to dial back its extraordinary aid for an economy that is strongly recovering from the pandemic recession.

Eric Rosengren said in an interview with The Associated Press that the central bank should announce in September that it will begin reducing its $120 billion in purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds “this fall." The bond buying, which the Fed initiated after the coronavirus erupted in March of last year, has been intended to lower longer-term interest rates and encourage borrowing and spending.

Rosengren also echoed some of the Fed's recent critics by arguing that the bond purchases are no longer helping to create jobs but are instead mostly helping drive up the prices of interest-rate sensitive goods such as homes and cars. Home prices are rising at the fastest pace in nearly 20 years.

With inflation surging in recent months, the Fed has come under criticism from Republican members of Congress for continuing the bond purchases while also keeping its benchmark short-term interest rate pinned near zero. Last week, a Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, echoed that concern, urging Chair Jerome Powell to start tapering the bond buys.

Rosengren's suggested timetable for tapering is faster than most economists expect Powell to follow based on Powell's recent remarks that the job market needs to show further improvement. But like Rosengren, a number of other Fed policymakers have expressed support for a faster reduction in bond purchases. They include Christopher Waller, who serves on the Fed's influential board in Washington, and James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Other officials, though, have expressed a preference for a slower timetable, similar to what Powell has suggested. Fed Governor Lael Brainard, for example, said late last month that she wants to see jobs and inflation data for the month of September to gauge how much progress the economy has made. That data won't be available until October.

“There is clearly a gap opening up at the Fed,” said Neil Dutta, an economist at Renaissance Macro Research.

Vice Chair Richard Clarida said last week that the economy's rapid recovery would likely mean the Fed could start lifting its benchmark interest rate in early 2023. Dutta noted, however, that Clarida's term on the Fed's board will end in January.

Late last month, Powell said at a news conference that Fed officials would discuss tapering its bond purchases at upcoming “meetings,” which would include September, foreclosing the possibility of an announcement that month, Dutta said.

Fed officials have said the economy needs to make “substantial further progress” toward its goals of maximum employment and annual inflation at modestly above 2% before the central bank will begin to pare its bond purchases. Rosengren said that he believed that this criteria had already been met with inflation, which has surged above 2% since this spring, and was close to being fulfilled in regard to jobs.

According to the Fed's preferred measure, inflation reached 4% in June compared with a year ago. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, it was 3.5%, the fastest year-over-year growth since 1991.

“I would expect if we continue to have (jobs) reports like we’ve had over the last two, with very substantial payroll employment gains, that by the September meeting, we would, in my view, meet the substantial further progress criteria, and that would imply starting to taper sometime this fall,” Rosengren said.

The economy added a robust 943,000 jobs in July, the government reported Friday, and the unemployment rate fell last month to 5.4%, from 5.9%. That followed a similarly strong report for June.

Rosengren said that while he agreed with Powell that current inflation levels were mostly driven by temporary factors related to supply shortages, such as spikes in used car prices, other factors such as rising wages were likely to persist and keep inflation at least slightly above 2% through next year.

“I welcome the fact that we're seeing higher wages,” Rosengren said. “That's good for greater economic equality. ... We do want to see sustained increases in wages to make sure that we have sustained increases in prices."

Powell and some other Fed officials, including Presidents Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed and Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed, have said they remain focused on making more progress in reducing unemployment before pulling back on the Fed's stimulus efforts. Even after last week's jobs report, the economy still has 5.7 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

Yet Rosengren suggested that the bond purchases, which are intended to boost consumer and business spending and spur demand for workers, are less effective when demand for labor is already strong and is being held back by disrupted supply chains. Many of the unemployed have concerns about contracting the virus at a job or have children to care for. Some have been receiving a soon-to-expire $300-a-week federal unemployment supplement or have been holding out for higher pay.

“If you continue to purchase assets, the reaction primarily is in pricing, not so much in employment," the Boston Fed president said. “I don't think asset purchases are having the desired impact on really promoting employment.”

Home prices are soaring, yet just 8,300 jobs were added in residential construction last month, Rosengren noted. Fewer than 1,000 jobs were added in auto manufacturing. Nearly all the 943,000 jobs added were outside those two interest-rate sensitive sectors that Fed policies are intended to bolster.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
48K+
Followers
62K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neel Kashkari
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Inflation#Ap#The Associated Press#Treasury#Republican#Congress#Democratic#Pare#The San Francisco Fed#The Minneapolis Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Policymakers See Quicker Start To Bond Purchase Taper

Federal Reserve policymakers are speeding up their timeline on withdrawing monetary stimulus, as even the dovish head of the San Francisco Fed, Mary Daly, says the central bank could start reducing its bond purchases before the end of the year. “Talking about potentially tapering those later this year or early...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may be wrestling with an inflation problem, but two former senior staffers at the U.S. central bank argue that continued higher prices in the future may be what is needed to shift the whole economy to a higher plateau and deliver a jobs boom that helps the broadest set of people.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed officials weigh ending asset purchases by mid-2022

Federal Reserve officials are nearing agreement to begin scaling back their easy money policies in about three months if the economic recovery continues, with some pushing to end their asset-purchase program by the middle of next year. In recent interviews and public statements, several have advocated for this timetable, which...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting Minutes in Focus

There are no major data releases due out on Monday. Auctions are due to be held on Monday for $51 billion of 13-week bills and $48 billion of 26-week bills. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with investor focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

The Fed needs to articulate its framework for inflation

With the U.S. economy in the throes of a powerful expansion, the main uncertainty is whether the pickup in inflation this year will prove temporary or ongoing. Amid the debate, economists are questioning how to interpret incoming data and the macro framework for assessing the inflation outlook. The measure that...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

Factbox-In Their Own Words: Fed Policymakers Debate When to Reduce Stimulus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is nearing the point of reducing its massive support for the economy, with analysts expecting an initial decision as early as next month on when and how the U.S. central bank should begin cutting its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
Businessbondbuyer.com

Fed’s George says it’s now time to start dialing back monetary stimulus

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said the central bank needs to move ahead with reducing monetary stimulus, citing expectations for continued labor-market gains. “Now, with the recovery underway, a transition from extraordinary monetary policy accommodation to more neutral settings must follow,” George said in the text...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Kaplan says Fed should start tapering in October - CNBC

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should announce its timeline for beginning to reduce its massive bondholding next month and start tapering them in October, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday. “It would be my view that if the economy unfolds the way I...
Economyactionforex.com

Fed Rosengren: More substantial job gains would imply tapering this fall

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said yesterday if the US continues to have job growth like the last two months, with “very substantial payroll employment gains”, then by September meeting, the “substantial further progress” criteria should be met. That would “imply starting to taper sometime this fall”. “If you continue...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The Federal Reserve Sets the Pace: The world's central bank prepares to taper

The Federal Reserve is preparing markets for the long-awaited reduction and end of its vast program of bond purchases. Recent comments from several Fed officials have been surprisingly aggressive, though markets appear to be waiting on word from Chair Jerome Powell. Inflation may have replaced unemployment in the Fed's book of worries but are there other concerns that could block policy normalization? What of the dollar and Treasury rates? Join senior analysts Valeria Bednarik, Yohay Elam and Joseph Trevisani for an understanding of the parameters of Fed policy.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nicklaus: Bullard makes strong case for an early end to Fed stimulus

Federal Reserve policymakers were unanimous in supporting aggressive stimulus in the early days of the pandemic, but they’re beginning to disagree about how to end those measures. On one side are two officials with St. Louis ties, James Bullard and Christopher Waller, who both say it’s time to wind down...
Presidential Electionfinance-commerce.com

Big economic challenges for Biden and Fed this fall

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy is heading toward an increasingly uncertain autumn as a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus coincides with the expiration of expanded unemployment benefits for millions of people, complicating what was supposed to be a return to normal as a wave of workers reentered the labor market.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Waller: could start taper by October, no reason to go slow

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the U.S. central bank could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects. There’s “no reason” to go...
Businessbondbuyer.com

Fed’s Kashkari warns Delta variant could slow jobs recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 could keep some Americans from looking for work, potentially harming the U.S. recovery. “I was very optimistic the fall would be a strong labor market with many of those Americans coming back to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy