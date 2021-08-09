Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah group buys Earnhardt auto dealership; looking for more Valley acquisitions

By Brandon Brown
Posted by 
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Salt Lake City-based Ken Garff Automotive Group has entered the Phoenix market by acquiring a dealership from Earnhardt Auto Centers.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Utah Business
Local
Arizona Business
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnhardt Auto Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

Largest Phoenix-Area Advertising Agencies (Staffing-ranked)

Surveyed list ranked by number of local, full-time employees. Other information points include 2020 capitalized billings, partial list of local clients, top local executive and year founded locally. Local capitalized billings for 2020 were used to generate an alternatively ranked list available on this site. Capitalized billings in the advertising industry are commonly defined as fee-based revenue (i.e., billing for staff time multiplied by 6.67 plus production and media revenue).
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

The week in Valley bankruptcies: One company submits filing

Phoenix area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended August 6, 2021. Year to date through August 6, the court recorded 31 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 44% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

Retail reboot

Almost every metric used to measure the retail real estate market in Phoenix is up, and not just compared to a year ago, but some are the best they’ve been in years. Here's what some of the Valley's largest shopping center owners have to say about the uptick, and how that is affecting the retail investment market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy