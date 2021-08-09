Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, PA

Prosecutors offer plea deal to Cowboys for Trump founder

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Federal prosecutors have offered a confidential plea agreement to Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin that might resolve misdemeanor criminal charges against him linked to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, according to discussions at a Monday court hearing in Washington.

The county commissioner from New Mexico still denies federal charges that he knowingly entering barricaded areas of the Capitol grounds with the intent of disrupting government as Congress considered the 2020 Electoral College results.

Griffin reached an outside terrace of the Capitol without entering the building and used a bullhorn to try to lead a tumultuous crowd in prayer. He was arrested after his return to Washington to oppose President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Griffin's case inched toward trial in U.S. District Court in Washington as federal prosecutors have introduced vast troves on evidence about the Capitol siege from security cameras, police lapel recordings and social media posts.

The charges against Griffin carry a maximum prison sentence of one year and implications for Griffin's future in public office.

As a first-term commissioner in southern New Mexico's Otero County, Griffin faces a petition drive to to recall him from office with a special election and a probe by state prosecutors of allegations that Griffin used his public office in coordination with Cowboys for Trump for personal financial gain.

Griffin forged a group of rodeo acquaintances in 2019 into the promotional group called Cowboys for Trump that staged horseback parades to spread President Donald Trump's conservative message about gun rights, immigration controls and abortion restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 5

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
48K+
Followers
62K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
Washington, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#Ap#Electoral College#District Court#Cowboys For Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Built and trained at a two-decade cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power but also U.S.-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more.
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former FDA chief on the case for a more independent agency

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Dr. Stephen Hahn had been Food and Drug Administration commissioner for just seven weeks when COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency. A political newcomer, Hahn was plunged into a period of unprecedented turmoil at FDA, which was responsible for reviewing and authorizing tests, drugs and vaccines to fight the pandemic. His boss, President Donald Trump, pressured and even threatened FDA regulators to speed up the process.
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russian embassy: Afghan leader fled with cars full of cash

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Russian embassy in Kabul alleged Monday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported. The report quoted embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko as saying that “the collapse of the...
CharitiesPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Q&A: Author calls for donors to 'decolonize' their wealth

Edgar Villanueva is on a mission to change philanthropy. Villanueva, a 44-year-old racial justice activist, became a household name in the donor world in 2018. He said he was moved by the attention gained by his book, which argues that institutionalized philanthropy in America perpetuates practices that marginalize minority communities.

Comments / 5

Community Policy