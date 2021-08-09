Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks end a wobbly day lower, edging below recent records

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7DEC_0bMahjo800

Technology and energy companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Monday, easing the market back from its recent all-time highs.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, erasing an early gain. Technology companies accounted for a big share of the decline. Industrial and consumer-centric stocks also fell. Those losses outweighed gains in health care companies, banks and elsewhere in the market.

Energy companies slumped the most among S&P 500 stocks as the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 2.6% to its lowest levels since May. The move lower follows a decline of 7.7% last week. Occidental Petroleum shed 3%.

Every major index was coming off weekly gains last week, which ended with record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The modest pullback is another example of the volatility the market has seen amid uncertainty over the impact COVID-19 variants will have on the economy and the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy moves, said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.

“People who got in and saw some of the stocks that they hold at all-time highs on Friday, perhaps they’re selling a little bit off today and might be opportunistically trading some of this volatility,” she said.

The S&P 500 fell 4.17 points to 4,432.35. The Dow dropped 106.66 points, or 0.3%, to 35,101.85. The Nasdaq added 24.42 points, or 0.2%, to 14,860.18.

Smaller companies fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index lost 12.95 points, or 0.6%, to 2,234.81.

Bond yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.32% from 1.28% late Friday. Bond yields tend to move with expectations for the economy and for inflation.

The latest round of corporate earnings is winding down, and nearly 90% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported their latest results. The reports have been mostly solid. Tyson Foods jumped 8.7% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 Monday after handily beating Wall Street’s profit forecasts.

Investors are also closely watching the world’s reaction to the latest surge of the coronavirus. Some governments have reimposed limits on business and travel. China canceled flights as it tries to stop a rash of outbreaks. Australia’s two most populous states have told people to stay home except to go to work or for a handful of other reasons.

Analysts expect the U.S. and global economies to continue growing, but have cautioned that the resurgent virus could slow down the pace.

“That’s one part of the story and that could be holding back” the stock market, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. “We don’t really have a handle on how bad the delta variant might get.”

Investors have been taking in a steady stream of encouraging economic reports. The latest from the Labor Department shows that U.S. employers posted . That follows Friday’s report that the economy generated 943,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% in June.

The solid jobs figures also raise some concerns about wage inflation and the pace of economic growth.

“We’re burning our way back to full employment fast,” Kelly said. “Once we get there the economy is going to slow down.”

The latest figures also raise concerns about inflation fueled by the improving job market, as employers are potentially forced to raise wages to fill jobs.

Investors will get another piece of data on inflation when the Labor Department releases its consumer price index for July on Wednesday. Wall Street is still trying to gauge how much inflation might rise as the economy recovers and whether that will push the Federal Reserve to trim back its support for the economy sooner than expected.

Major indexes Europe edged lower while indexes in Asia ended mixed.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#Occidental Petroleum#The Federal Reserve#Defiance#Dow#Nasdaq#Treasury#Tyson Foods#Jpmorgan Funds#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
RetailStreet.Com

Stock Futures Slip Lower on China Data With Powell, Retail Earnings in Focus

Global stocks retreat following a trio of weaker-than-expected economic data from China that suggests a COVID-linked slowdown in the world's biggest economy. Investor adopting a cautious tone heading into a week highlighted by retail earnings, retail sales data and a virtual town hall hosted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Benchmark...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq falls after weak China data; defensive shares shine

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on Monday after weak data on China's economy, but the Dow and S&P 500 were little changed as stocks recovered from steeper losses earlier in the session and investors moved into defensive sectors. Economically sensitive groups such as energy, materials and financials were weaker after...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Tech, cyclical stocks pull Wall St lower as China data sours mood

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday, as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth, spurring a risk-off sentiment and a move into defensive stocks amid political turmoil in Afghanistan. The data showed that retail sales, industrial production and urban investment in China all missed forecasts,...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

S&P 500, Dow drop from peaks as China data sours mood

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped from record highs on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the U.S. economy. The data showed that retail sales, industrial production and...
StocksZacks.com

6 Best ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street delivered a moderate performance last week with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones adding 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively and the Nasdaq Composite losing 0.1% last week. However, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were at records with longest streak of closing records since March, per a MarketWatch article.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Ease From Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. futures contracts traded lower in early APAC deals on Monday, easing from record highs touched in the previous week as investors weighed mixed domestic data amid a slightly softer than expected inflation report, while consumer sentiment dropped to a near decade low. Meantime, initial jobless claims declined for the 3rd consecutive week and producer prices came in hotter than expected.
Marketskitco.com

Gold price pauses near $1,800, analysts warn of another selloff

(Kitco News) After seeing double-digit gains Monday, the gold's price action paused just below $1,800 an ounce. And some analysts are now warning of another selloff if the $1,800 level proves to be too strong of a resistance point. Following a flash crash early last week, gold has managed to...
StocksThe Day

Yardeni says 'roaring 2020s' to continue, and stock bulls agree

There's little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market. "Earnings have been on fire," Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Most-Bullish Wall Street Outlook in Two Decades

Wall Street has been enjoying smooth trading this year with the major bourses hitting a series of record highs lately thanks to solid corporate earnings and an improving economy. The Q2 earnings picture has been one of all-round strength, with aggregate total quarterly earnings on track to reach a new...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Holds Gain Amid Slump in U.S. Sentiment, Virus Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as a drop in U.S. consumer sentiment and concerns over the highly contagious delta virus strain stoked demand for the haven asset. Caution returned to global markets after data Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest in nearly a decade as Americans grew more concerned about the economy’s prospects, inflation and the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. New variants like delta are moving the bar for herd immunity to near impossibly high levels, while countries are also grappling with vaccine hesitancy and supply issues.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Slide As China Recovery Weakens

Stock markets retreated on Monday as weak Chinese economic data, fears of a resurgent coronavirus and the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan gnawed at investor sentiment. The main equity indices in the US and Europe were lower after widespread falls across Asia. Oil prices were down more than 2.5 percent, while...
RetailForexTV.com

Gold Futures Modestly Lower As Dollar Advances

Gold prices are lower Monday morning, as the dollar is showing some strength. Disappointing economic data from China, the world’s second largest economy, is also weighing on the safe-haven commodity. However, the yellow metal’s downside is just modest amid concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus...
Businesskfgo.com

Futures fall as China data sours global mood

(Reuters) – The Dow and S&P 500 futures eased from record highs on Monday after underwhelming data from China, while focus was on the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting and economic data later this week to gauge the pace of a U.S. recovery. Economy-linked stocks led declines in...
StocksStreet.Com

Dow and S&P End at Records and Growth Worries Dent Tech Shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closed at record highs for the fifth time in a row after trading lower for most of the session on weak data from China and a disappointing measure of manufacturing in New York. The Dow finished up 110 points, or 0.31%,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve minutes and the latest U.S. retail sales data to give direction to markets in the week ahead, while a flurry of retail earnings will also keep the focus on consumer strength. Chinese data will give a snapshot of how the economy is faring as the delta variant of the coronavirus bears down and New Zealand looks set to be one of the first of the world's advanced economies to raise interest rates in the pandemic era. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
BusinessZacks.com

Fed Tapering on Investors' Radar

A bit of profit taking has set in during the first pre-market session of a new trading week, ahead of a big week of economic data and the start of Q2 earnings season for Retail companies. At this hour, the Dow — coming off a fresh record-high close Friday afternoon — is down -125 points, the S&P 500 is -15 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is -50 points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy