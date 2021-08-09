Cancel
Campbell County, VA

County switches to twice-yearly taxation system

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampbell County board of supervisors recently approved a transition to a twice-a-year tax collection process, beginning in 2022 for real estate and personal property taxes, according to a statement from the county. In 2021, taxes will still be due in December, per the current billing schedule. However, on the new 2022 schedule, half-year tax bills will be due in both June and in December, dividing the yearly tax amounts due into smaller increments.

