“I smoked my first joint when I was 15,” Debbie Woodcock said. “Then, when I was in my 40s, I spent 10 years being fully addicted to a lot of things. Now, thanks to a great 90-day recovery program and some terrific counselors, I can proudly say that I’ve been clean and sober for the past four years, and it’s my turn to help others with substance abuse problems.”