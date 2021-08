Earlier this week it was confirmed that Sony had officially acquired the highly-popular anime streaming website ‘Crunchyroll’. While the deal itself was relatively surprising, in many respects it did seem to make a lot of sense. Anime is predominantly produced in Japan, Sony is a Japanese company, and it represented a means of diversifying in a medium that was at least familiar and ‘homegrown’ to them. Over the last 20 years, however, anime has become hugely more popular in the West. Particular so thanks to series such as ‘Deathnote’, ‘Full Metal Alchemist’, ‘Tokyo Ghoul’, and most recently ‘Attack on Titan’. – As such, the huge amount of people, all over the world, that currently subscribe to ‘Crunchyroll’ was undoubtedly another tempting factor for Sony.