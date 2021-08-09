Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Catalytic Completes SOC 2 and HIPAA Examinations for Fourth Consecutive Year

Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Catalytic, a no-code cloud platform for efficient and digitized operations, today announces the successful completion of both its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Type 1 compliance examinations. The examinations were conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC, an independent CPA firm.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soc#Hipaa#Information Security#Prweb#Schellman Company#Llc#Security And Availability#Hipaa#The Hipaa Security#Catalytic Inc#Soc 2#Cto#Ul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
TechnologyHigh Point Enterprise

Future-proof your data and analytics investment with HPE Ezmeral

The data management process is constantly evolving. That’s because technology continues to evolve, businesses grow and change over time, and unforeseen events like the pandemic can force enterprises to reassess their business strategy. Pave the path for a sustainable future. To ensure business continuity and innovation, it is essential to...
BusinessTimes Union

Regulatory Compliance Expert, Certrec, Successfully Completes ISO 27001 Surveillance Review and SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

Third-Party Assessment Found Controls in Place for Successful ISO 27001 Re-certification. Certrec, a leading licensing and regulatory compliance provider for NRC and NERC compliance, announced today it has maintained its ISO 27001:2013 certification for the eighth consecutive year and has successfully completed its fifth SOC 2 Type 2 examination with no findings. Compliance with these standards demonstrate continued commitment to information security.
Businessaithority.com

Deloitte Named A Leader Among Application Modernization And Migration Services Providers By Independent Research Firm

Deloitte announced that it has been named a Leader in Forrester’s recent report, The Forrester Wave: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2021. Deloitte is recognized for partnering with customers for business transformation and its strength in both technical and business acumen, that goes beyond a cookie-cutter approach, as noted by customer references.
Businessaithority.com

Big Green IT Expands Team With Key New Hires

Big Green IT, a leading Microsoft Services Provider announced two new additions to its Account Management Team, Todd Vrooman and Lindsay Cowan. These hires are subject matter experts in Cloud Technologies and will help the IT company continue to fully support the influx of companies migrating to the Cloud. Big...
Softwareaithority.com

Interactions Extends Leadership on Vertical-Specific Solutions, Launches IVA for Insurance

Leading conversational AI company launches new verticalized product, pioneering a tailored approach to Intelligent Virtual Assistants. Interactions, one of the world’s largest standalone conversational artificial intelligence (AI) companies, announced the launch of a new verticalized product, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for Insurance. IVA for Insurance joins the Virtual Collection Agent (VCA) for Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) on a growing roster of vertical-specific products with proven results enhancing the customer experience and driving efficiency and profitability.
channele2e.com

Data Protection is Security: Adopt This Approach to Protect Your MSP

What are you willing to risk your MSP for? How big does a client have to be for you let them operate without comprehensive data protection? What is your reputation worth? New state regulations, potential federal legislation, and spiking cyber liability premiums are all holding MSPs responsible for protecting clients. With the spotlight squarely on MSPs, and cyberattacks at an all-time high, it’s critical to the survival and success of your business that you adopt a security-first approach. Not only will you be providing high value services to clients, but you save money, grow your business, and protect your standing in the channel.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

CobbleStone® Launches Online Document Editing Innovations for Streamlined CLM Processes

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – streamlines online document editing with the CobbleStone Contract Insight® online document editing tool. CobbleStone Software is a long-trusted leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management software, eProcurement software,...
BusinessSFGate

Windfall Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Windfall Reaffirms its Commitment to the Highest Standards in Security. Windfall Data, Inc (“Windfall”), a company that helps organizations become more data-driven through contextual analytics and modern wealth intelligence, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. A recognized technical audit for technology & service organizations, SOC 2 Type 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. This SOC 2 certification report, generally recognized as the gold standard for data security, validates Windfall’s commitment to protecting both company and customer data by establishing safeguards that meet the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) principles.
SoftwareTimes Union

IRONSCALES Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. IRONSCALES, the leader in AI cloud-based email security, today announced the successful completion of its 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination based on the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria compliance. The company underwent a rigorous, independent audit of its privacy and data security standards. They were evaluated on their policies and procedures for safeguarding information as well as how they implement those policies in practice.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

QuickFee Reveals Integration With Accounting Firm Xero

QuickFee, which provides payments for professional and commercial service providers, announced a new integration Monday (Aug. 16) with the cloud-based accounting software company Xero. The two companies say the move will make it easier for accountants to accept online payments — including credit cards, ACH/EFT and payment plans — from...
Businessdcvelocity.com

FourKites Named a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

FourKites, the world's leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced that it has been named a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute, an independent research and consulting firm. This award marks the third consecutive year that FourKites has received certification as a Great Place to Work.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Cyber Security as a Service Market 2021-2027 Marketing Channel, Region Analysis, Industry Research Report, Segment by Player, Type, Application

Cyber Security as a Service Market 2021 provides a detailed and skilled research on the current status of the Cyber Security as a Service international sector. It includes forecasts for earnings and arena share. This study covers the basics: definitions, classes and applications, business series review, sector policies and strategies, Cyber Security as a Service product specifications, production processes, cost structures, and so on. The study then evaluates the Cyber Security as a Service key industry market conditions. This includes product cost, gain and capacity, production, capacity usage, distribution speed and business advancement speed.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Advantage Engineers Announces New Vice President of Telecom in the East Region

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Advantage Engineers, a nationwide engineering and consulting firm providing turnkey professional services for wireless, fiber, and broadband infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that Iris Troiano has been named Vice President of Telecom in the East Region. Advantage Engineers, a Network Connex company, supports macro tower, DAS, and small cell deployments along with fiber optic and broadband network designs.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

Acquisition complements NFP’s benefits capabilities and expands middle market expertise in company’s Southeast market. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Integrated Care Solutions Announces New Senior Executive Leadership Member

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Millette’s experience spans over 20 years in healthcare in senior executive roles for both large urban and rural integrated delivery networks, medical groups, and standalone healthcare systems. His career has covered both operations and strategy, across the care continuum. Throughout his career, Millette...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

iboss Expands CASB Functionality and Security Abilities on iboss Cloud Platform

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced the general availability of three new features that have been added to the iboss Cloud Platform: API Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Advanced CASB controls and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI). These latest enhancements continue to expand the CASB functionality, security, and data leakage protection abilities available on the iboss platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy