ROTATION SHAKEUP

Vogelbach (hamstring) rejoined the Brewers on Sunday after completing a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville, but he remains on the 10-day injured list. Vogelbach looks to have made a full recovery from a strained left hamstring after he wrapped up a two-week rehab assignment at Nashville, during which he posted a monstrous 1.134 OPS and a 12:7 BB:K over 11 games. Before the Brewers placed him on the IL on June 23, Vogelbach had been filling the strong side of a platoon at first base, but the club has since acquired Rowdy Tellez and Eduardo Escobar to serve as left- and right-handed options at the position. With that in mind, Vogelbach's role is currently in flux, and the Brewers could be forced to designate him for assignment if the team doesn't have room for him on the bench.