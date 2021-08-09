Cancel
MLB

ROTATION SHAKEUP

Argus Observer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe virus' spread hasn't been limited to the relief corps. Two starters, left-hander Eric Lauer and right-hander Adrian Houser, were added to the IL over the last week leaving two big holes in a starting rotation that has been the backbone of Milwaukee's success this season. Because of that, right-hander...

www.argusobserver.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

MLB rule penalizes Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in extra-inning games

When Major League Baseball first instituted its “extra-inning” rule, it was met with much derision and decrying from the fans, especially older ones who had matured during baseball’s “golden” decades in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Social media was rife with negative comments from fans from the start. That rejection...
Freddie Freeman out of the Braves lineup Sunday

The Atlanta Braves will try to put Saturday’s tough loss behind them when they face the Washington Nationals in the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta while the Nationals will go with lefty Patrick Corbin. The Braves...
FanSided

The Grizzlies just shocked the world again by trading with the Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies did it again. When I say it, I’m referring to a trade that has come completely out of nowhere for the second time this offseason. All Grizzlies fans expected Eric Bledsoe to be traded. That said, with the size of his contract and the state of the guard’s career, it seemed unlikely that much value would be salvaged from him. Well, the Grizz got some value.
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Rehab assignment ends

Vogelbach (hamstring) rejoined the Brewers on Sunday after completing a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville, but he remains on the 10-day injured list. Vogelbach looks to have made a full recovery from a strained left hamstring after he wrapped up a two-week rehab assignment at Nashville, during which he posted a monstrous 1.134 OPS and a 12:7 BB:K over 11 games. Before the Brewers placed him on the IL on June 23, Vogelbach had been filling the strong side of a platoon at first base, but the club has since acquired Rowdy Tellez and Eduardo Escobar to serve as left- and right-handed options at the position. With that in mind, Vogelbach's role is currently in flux, and the Brewers could be forced to designate him for assignment if the team doesn't have room for him on the bench.
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Stays in rotation

Espino is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. With the Nationals shipping out Max Scherzer and Jon Lester ahead of the trade deadline and with Stephen Strasburg (neck) done for the season, Espino looks like he'll have a clear path to a rotation spot for the final two months of the campaign. The 34-year-old right-hander has been a pleasant surprise for Washington over his eight starts to date, posting a 2.87 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in those outings.
Dodgers sign Hamels, add depth to depleted rotation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four-time All-Star Cole Hamels signed a $3.05 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers through the end of the season, adding more depth to a pitching staff that has been racked with injuries. Halem will earn about $1 million from the deal, signed with...
Twins' Griffin Jax: Staying in rotation

Jax will make his second turn through the Twins' rotation Thursday in Houston. After Jose Berrios was traded to the Blue Jays ahead of last week's deadline, Jax was called up from Triple-A St. Paul and made his third start of the season July 30 in St. Louis. The outing was one of the best of Jax's young big-league career, as he limited the Cardinals to one run on two hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision. With Berrios and J.A. Happ now in new locales and few attractive alternatives on hand at Triple-A or in the bullpen, Jax will likely get a long look in the big-league rotation over the final two months of the season.
Red Sox Notes: Is Boston Due For Rotation Shakeup As Starters Struggle?

It certainly feels as if the Red Sox have reached a breaking point with back of their rotation. Martín Pérez struggled again Thursday, allowing three runs while failing to make it through two innings in Boston’s 8-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. The lefty’s rough outing continued a troubling trend for the Red Sox rotation which, along with struggles from the offense, has contributed to Boston losing six of seven and falling 1 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Scherzer eager to team up with Kershaw in Dodgers rotation

LOS ANGELES --  Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw were part of the same draft class. Now they get to be on the same team. In his first comments since being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster trade last Friday, Scherzer said he's eager to team up with Kershaw and join a talented rotation as the defending World Series champions try to overtake the San Francisco Giants in the NL West.
Reds: Predicting lineup-altering shakeup in the coming days

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 12: Nick Senzel #15 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrate with Mike Moustakas #9 after scoring. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Reds are riding high, and their confidence may be increasing in the coming days depending on how quickly their injured stars return from the IL. Mike Moustakas, Nick Senzel, Lucas Sims, and Nick Castellanos will soon return to the Reds lineup.
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Rejoining rotation next week

Akin will rejoin the Orioles starting rotation sometime next week, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. He'll take the spot of Alexander Wells, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after starting Tuesday. Baltimore has scheduled off days Thursday and Monday, so Akin's return to the rotation could be pushed until late next week. The left-hander may continue to be available out of the bullpen until the team determines exactly when his next start will be.
Rotation depth is weak link in Yankees’ playoff hopes

At the trade deadline, the Yankees made two exciting moves to improve their floundering offense by acquiring Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, in particular, was key to the team’s sweep of the last-place Marlins in his first series with his new team. Competent left-handed hitting should lead to more wins. Yet the team’s path to a playoff position will continue to be stymied by the front office’s failure to address the lack of starting pitching depth.
Region 2C playoffs to rotate

NEW ULM — Region 2C Commissioner Bryce Pack said that the plan is to rotate host sites for the amateur baseball tournament around the teams in the Tomahawk East League. This year’s tournament is being hosted by Springfeld and New Ulm. “That is our plan right now,” Pack said. “We...
Angels will keep 7 starters in their rotation for now

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Angels went against conventional wisdom by using a six-man rotation this season, and now they’re doubling down on that. For the time being, they are going to use seven starting pitchers, Manager Joe Maddon said on Tuesday. In the past couple of days they have brought...
Indians' Eli Morgan: Stays in rotation

Morgan is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Tigers, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. After getting a call-up from Triple-A Columbus to take the hill Monday when Cleveland required a fifth starter, Morgan came through with the best outing of his young career. Though he took a no-decision against the Blue Jays, he worked six innings and struck out nine, both of which were career-high totals. Barring an implosion against Detroit, Morgan should hold down a back-end spot in the Cleveland rotation at least until one of Aaron Civale (finger) or Shane Bieber (shoulder) returns from the injured list.
Yankees relying on Nestor Cortes Jr. in depleted rotation

Nestor Cortes Jr. certainly fits the bill of a crafty lefty. But in his third go-around with the Yankees, Cortes has been much more than that. Beyond just a recent pinch-running escapade, Cortes’ versatility has been a boon for the Yankees this season, both in his ability to fill different roles and utilize various windups and arm slots to keep opposing batters off-balance. It has resulted in the 1.93 ERA he will take into Thursday’s start against the Mariners, his fourth of the season and 12th appearance overall.
Hyde on rotation, Alexander and Tyler Wells and new relievers

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said left-hander Keegan Akin, who tossed three scoreless innings last night in relief, will enter the rotation in Alexander Wells’ spot. The Orioles are staying with five starters and keeping them in turn. Extra rest comes with the off-days Thursday and Monday, “which is needed right now for everybody,” Hyde said.
Mills making case for Cubs' 2022 rotation plans

After losing the battle for the final starting rotation spot in spring training, Alec Mills has become one of the Cubs most valuable pitchers. And as the Cubs begin focusing on 2022 and beyond over the final few months of this season, Mills is making an increasing case to be part of the club’s future rotation plans.

