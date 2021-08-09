The Smile Lounge in Grand Prairie, TX, Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. This extraordinary dental practice has provided world-class dentistry to patients since its opening. Family, friends, patients and locals are welcome to join the dental team as they celebrate their first year of being a part of the greater Grand Prairie community. To honor this special occasion, The Smile Lounge will be celebrating with food, music and fun on Saturday, September 4th from 10-2 pm at their clinic located at 3050 West Camp Wisdom Rd., Ste 140. This one-year anniversary event will offer attendees complimentary BBQ lunch, beverages, live entertainment, face painting, giveaways and more. The Smile Lounge is a state-of-the-art facility that provides exceptional patient care in a judgment-free zone. The professionals at The Smile Lounge make patients’ comfort and oral health top priorities, offering comprehensive services for the entire family. They keep smiles healthy and looking beautiful with patient-centered care and high-quality dental skill, providing general, restorative, cosmetic and sedation dentistry. The Smile Lounge has cultivated a spa-like patient experience. From beginning to end, visits are designed to be comfortable and relaxing, including treatments that are enjoyed from the comfort of a private dental suite. Patients are able to truly customize care and choose from a variety of exclusive amenities from their “Comfort Menu” to create a one-of-a-kind dental experience.