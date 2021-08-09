Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Prairie, TX

The Smile Lounge in Grand Prairie, TX, Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. This extraordinary dental practice has provided world-class dentistry to patients since its opening. Family, friends, patients and locals are welcome to join the dental team as they celebrate their first year of being a part of the greater Grand Prairie community. To honor this special occasion, The Smile Lounge will be celebrating with food, music and fun on Saturday, September 4th from 10-2 pm at their clinic located at 3050 West Camp Wisdom Rd., Ste 140. This one-year anniversary event will offer attendees complimentary BBQ lunch, beverages, live entertainment, face painting, giveaways and more. The Smile Lounge is a state-of-the-art facility that provides exceptional patient care in a judgment-free zone. The professionals at The Smile Lounge make patients’ comfort and oral health top priorities, offering comprehensive services for the entire family. They keep smiles healthy and looking beautiful with patient-centered care and high-quality dental skill, providing general, restorative, cosmetic and sedation dentistry. The Smile Lounge has cultivated a spa-like patient experience. From beginning to end, visits are designed to be comfortable and relaxing, including treatments that are enjoyed from the comfort of a private dental suite. Patients are able to truly customize care and choose from a variety of exclusive amenities from their “Comfort Menu” to create a one-of-a-kind dental experience.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prweb#The Smile Lounge#Bbq#Carecredit
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Grand Prairie, TX
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy