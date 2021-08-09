Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Mayor Barlow Announces Movies In The Park, Aerial Drone Show Event on August 28th

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Billy Barlow announced today a new event in the city of Oswego on Saturday, August 28th. The event will feature a sixty-drone aerial light show to be performed over Wright’s Landing Marina, synced to fireworks and music, along with a “Movies in the Park” night at Breitbeck Park featuring Warner Brothers Pictures “SCOOB!” movie on a forty-foot outdoor movie screen. Prior to the showing of SCOOB, beginning at 6:30pm, residents can hear live music, view a stunt bike show and watch fire dancers along with other activities.

www.iheartoswego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Barlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Light Show#Logos#Warner Brothers Pictures#Unmanned Aerial Vehicles#Uav#The Cahill Pier#Scooby Doo#Pg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy