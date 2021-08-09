Mayor Barlow Announces Movies In The Park, Aerial Drone Show Event on August 28th

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a new event in the city of Oswego on Saturday, August 28th. The event will feature a sixty-drone aerial light show to be performed over Wright’s Landing Marina, synced to fireworks and music, along with a “Movies in the Park” night at Breitbeck Park featuring Warner Brothers Pictures “SCOOB!” movie on a forty-foot outdoor movie screen. Prior to the showing of SCOOB, beginning at 6:30pm, residents can hear live music, view a stunt bike show and watch fire dancers along with other activities.