See Comedian Heather McMahan at the Tobin Center

Look for comedian and actress Heather McMahan at your favorite local restaurant or out on the River Walk when she brings The Farewell Tour to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 19. Known for her Instagram stories and self-deprecating humor, McMahan originally announced her tour in 2019 and named it after joking that, while it was her first major tour, it may also be her last. Then COVID-19 hit, and all of her dates were postponed. “It’s the farewell tour that just never ends,” she says, laughing. In the meantime, McMahan continued to accumulate followers on Instagram while also working on her podcast, Absolutely Not, which launched in 2019. She’ll appear in a Netflix movie later this year and also is working on a show based loosely on her own life. Along with being back in front of an audience, McMahan says she’s looking forward to visiting San Antonio, its “booming food scene” and the River Walk. “I’m just excited to be on stage in person again and to see everybody,” she says.