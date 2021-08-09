Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego County, NY

Operation Oswego County Presents Award to ConnextCare

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its annual meeting in July, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its 2021 Jobs Award to ConnextCare. The award was in recognition and appreciation of the significant contribution and impact of ConnextCare’s over 250 jobs and over $14.4 million in payroll on the Oswego County Economy; for providing over 50 years of critical healthcare services across rural Oswego County; for operating 13 locations across Oswego County and continuing to expand services to communities of need; and for being an integral part of Oswego County’s and Central New York’s healthcare industry.

www.iheartoswego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Treadwell, NY
Oswego County, NY
Business
Oswego County, NY
Government
County
Oswego County, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connextcare#The Oswego County Economy#Central New York#Ooc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefitted Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Built and trained at a two-decade cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power but also U.S.-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy