Circle Wants to Become a Full-Reserve National Commercial Bank

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a blog post, Circle founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire expanded on their mission to become a federally chartered bank. Allaire stated:. “We are embarking on this journey alongside the efforts of the top U.S. financial regulators, who through the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets are seeking to better manage the risks and opportunities posed by large-scale private-sector dollar digital currencies. In the coming years, we anticipate that USDC will grow into hundreds of billions of dollars in circulation, continue to support trillions of dollars in low-friction, high-trust economic activity and become widely used in financial services and internet commerce applications. Establishing national regulatory standards for dollar digital currencies is crucial to enabling the potential of digital currencies in the real economy, including standards for reserve management and composition.”

