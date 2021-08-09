Cancel
Mr. Elrich should know we’ll never get to 100 percent

By Today at
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C.’s indoor mask mandate set to begin as virus cases in area rise”:. Can someone please give Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) a reality check — or, better yet, just the link to the Transportation Department website? His comment that “No one wants to go back to wearing masks, but in the absence of a 100 percent vaccination rate in the community, masking is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of our community” is incredibly frustrating after a year of bungled local public health messaging.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
Person
Ann Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense
