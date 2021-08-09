More items for the Trump investigation

The roster of potential crimes deserving investigation of former president Donald Trump enumerated by Laurence H. Tribe, Barbara McQuade and Joyce White Vance in their Aug. 6 Friday Opinion essay, “A road map for investigating Trump,” was incomplete. Omitted were Mr. Trump’s solicitation of an illegal foreign contribution, i.e., anything of campaign value, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (the latter’s publicly announcing an investigation of Joe Biden); bribery (offering to release arms to Ukraine in exchange for a Biden investigation); the Hatch Act violations (using White House property during the Republican National Convention to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election); obstruction of justice, which was “a way of life” at the White House, according to former national security adviser John Bolton, including attempting to thwart the Mueller investigation; and the Anti-Deficiency Act (raiding billions of dollars appropriated for military construction to build a wall on the southwest border that Congress refused to fund).