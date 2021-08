The crowd was a little smaller at Quarter Tavern Thursday morning than it was in the pre-dawn hours Monday, but the energy was just as strong. Jean Oliva was ready. Sporting a red, white and blue tinsel wig, Morgann Leleux Romero's grandmother was already setting the table outside Quarter Tavern in New Iberia. She was carrying new signs she had made, one in each hand complete with flashing fiberoptic lights, as she got ready to cheer on her granddaughter in the Olympic pole vault finals.