Keep Hardy Park a park
The Aug. 6 Metro article “Schools plan splits D.C. community” gave short shrift to what should be the central issue: Great cities do not build on their parks. Think of cities around the country — New York, San Francisco, Chicago — whose magnificent parks help define them. Or Boston or New Haven, which have preserved their Town Commons for three centuries from the never-ending (and usually) compelling needs for land to build municipal facilities like firehouses, recreation centers, housing and schools.www.washingtonpost.com
