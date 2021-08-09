This Couple Shifted The Beauty Industry Landscape With Their Hair Product Line For Black Boys. Here's How They Did It
After launching in December 2019, Young King Hair Care’s success was almost instant. Cora Miller found herself frowning and frustrated while searching hair care aisles for products suitable for her 12-month-old baby boy. Clean yet effective options created for her son’s textured curls were nonexistent, which was surprising since she’d been wearing her hair natural for years and had plenty of options for her own coils.www.essence.com
