‘Reservation Dogs’ Marks a Breakthrough for Indigenous Representation Onscreen

Seminole/Muscogee Creek filmmaker—and now showrunner—Sterlin Harjo called me from the cab of his pickup truck while he was out running errands around Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s a town he loves in a state he loves, the place where he has made most of his films. And the feeling is reciprocated; he now has a spot on the Oklahoma Walk of Fame, just in front of the city’s local art-house theater, Circle Cinema. Not too long ago I would have been able to just shoot him a text and schedule a quick interview. (Full disclosure: Harjo and I are friends.) But now, given his busy schedule, I had to go through his assistant to schedule a meeting. Because of a time mix-up on my end—he was in Oklahoma; I was in New Mexico—Harjo Zoomed me from his phone. While he drove, we talked about his exciting new coming-of-age project for FX Networks: "Reservation Dogs." He was in no hurry to get home: “I got a plumber in my house, so it’s perfect timing.”