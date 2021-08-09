Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beachwood, OH

Celebrating Jewish Life to offer hybrid options

By BECKY RASPE
Cleveland Jewish News
 7 days ago

Celebrating Jewish Life has announced its fourth year of programming for the holiday subscription service created by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim. Joined by Cantor Laurel Barr and musician Chuck Fink, the series will begin Sept. 6 for erev Rosh Hashanah with a dinner and service at Cleveland Marriott East in Beachwood, continuing with erev Yom Kippur at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Cleveland Marriott East. The series is planned to continue with Chanukah Shabbat at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Acacia Reservation in Lyndhurst; Purim at 4:30 p.m. March 13, 2022, at Topgolf in Independence; a Passover second night seder at 6 p.m. April 6, 2022, at Embassy Suites in Beachwood; and Shavuot Shabbat at 6 p.m. June 3, 2022, at Mayfield Sand Ridge Club in South Euclid.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
South Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Beachwood, OH
Lifestyle
Beachwood, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
City
Beachwood, OH
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Independence, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Identity#Yom Kippur#Greater Cleveland#Celebrating Jewish Life#Rabbi#Cleveland Marriott East#Chanukah Shabbat#Acacia Reservation#Purim#Mayfield Sand Ridge Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefitted Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Built and trained at a two-decade cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power but also U.S.-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy