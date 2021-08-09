Celebrating Jewish Life to offer hybrid options

Celebrating Jewish Life has announced its fourth year of programming for the holiday subscription service created by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim. Joined by Cantor Laurel Barr and musician Chuck Fink, the series will begin Sept. 6 for erev Rosh Hashanah with a dinner and service at Cleveland Marriott East in Beachwood, continuing with erev Yom Kippur at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Cleveland Marriott East. The series is planned to continue with Chanukah Shabbat at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Acacia Reservation in Lyndhurst; Purim at 4:30 p.m. March 13, 2022, at Topgolf in Independence; a Passover second night seder at 6 p.m. April 6, 2022, at Embassy Suites in Beachwood; and Shavuot Shabbat at 6 p.m. June 3, 2022, at Mayfield Sand Ridge Club in South Euclid.