Colonial Downs Results Monday August 9th, 2021

Kaprielian yielded three runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Saturday against Texas. He did not record a strikeout or a walk. Kaprielian failed to notch a strikeout for the first time in 15 starts this season, but he did enough to leave with a 3-2 lead with one out in the sixth inning. Kaprielian lost a chance at the win when Jonah Heim immediately greeted Oakland reliever Andrew Chafin with a sacrifice fly. Kaprielian has been a model of consistency this season, holding his opponents to three runs or fewer in all but two of his starts. He's 6-4 with a 3.33 ERA and an 83:29 K:BB in 83.2 innings on the year.