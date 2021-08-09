Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Best disc golf cart

NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are just starting out, you may only have a handful of disc golf discs that weigh less than a couple of pounds total. However, if you have been playing for a while, it’s likely you’ve amassed a sizable collection of disc golf discs and have a number of favorites that you regularly use. To carry all of these discs on a course would be impossible without a disc golf cart.

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Golf Carts#Golf Course#Bestreviews#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
sent-trib.com

Beer, food ‘fore’ a new disc golf course in G. Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Have a beer and some food, and try playing disc golf on Saturday. GAS Disc Golf is holding a fundraiser to get a new disc golf course in the ground at Mary Jane Thurston State Park in 2022. Thurstin’ @ Mary Jane, will have five local breweries...
GolfLynchburg News and Advance

Photos: Disc golf comes to Wintergreen

Disc golf enthusiasts can find a new nine-hole putter course at Wintergreen Resort. Located at the Discovery Ridge Adventure Center, and operating on the same hours, Ridgley's Forest Disc Golf offers beginners and experts alike a chance to work on their short game.
Grandview, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble to be held in September

The second annual Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble will take place in a play-at-your-own-pace/schedule format between Thursday through Sunday, September 9-12, 2021, in Grandview, Indiana’s beautiful city park (2nd and Walnut, Grandview, Indiana 47615). The event is a benefit to support Lincoln Amphitheatre. Registration is $30 per two-person team for...
Blacksburg, VAvt.edu

Disc Golf Welcome Week Tournament to be held Aug. 14-28

To participate, students can play at any point throughout the event's duration and submit their scorecard at the course's dropbox for a chance to win prizes. Scorecards and the dropbox are located next to the course map near the Virginia Tech Golf Course clubhouse. Giveaways include disc golf bags, discs,...
Kalispell, MTkalispell.com

Disc Golf League Summer 2021

Come be a part of our Summer Disc Golf league at Lawrence Park! Any and all ages and abilities welcome! Lessons and discs for anyone enthusiastic enough to come try it out!
GolfWDEF

Crush Autism Disc Golf Tournament

DALTON. Georgia (WDEF)- The Disc Golf community came together in a tournament to Crush Autism. “They have helped us in so many ways to learn about autism and ways of what to do and what not to do,” said Marshall. The inaugural Crush Autism disc golf tournament sold out and...
Vinemont, ALPosted by
The Cullman Times

Disc golf enthusiasts look to improve Vinemont course

VINEMONT — With a growing group of people taking advantage of the town’s disc golf course, the South Vinemont Town Council discussed possible improvements to the course to bring in tournaments and other events. Disc golfer Eric Whitehead, representing the recently-formed Vinemont Disc Golf Club, spoke to the council about...
Niles, MINiles Daily Star

Jones Park Disc Golf Course opens Saturday

NILES — The Howard Township Park Board is hosting the opening of the new Jones Park Disc Golf Course at 1 p.m. Saturday. Free hot dogs and chips will be available for the first 100 visitors. The event is opening to all ages. The disc golf course is a 9-hole,...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Disc golf tournament at Ladera draws big crowds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Disc golf is a growing sport in the city of Albuquerque and is now bringing in competitors from out of state. It’s not your typical game of golf – there’s no putter or ball, but the goal is the same. Instead, players use disks, and disc golf is growing in popularity.
Brentwood, CAthepress.net

Creekside Park unveils new disc golf course

Visitors to Brentwood’s Creekside Park will have another way to pass the time with the recent unveiling of a disc golf course in a formerly unused section of the sprawling park grounds. The new course became available for use earlier this month with the installation of equipment, although parks and...
ShoppingFarm and Dairy

Golf cart, furniture, jewelry, and misc.

Golf Cart – Furniture – Jewelry – Collectibles – Household – Piano. Brush Hog – Civil War Memorabilia – Horse Items. Having suffered the loss of her husband, owner will sell at absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 5028 Sandy Lake Rd. (Rt. 173), Carlton, PA 16311. Directions: Take SR 173 north of Sandy Lake or south of Cochranton to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
Dayton, OHdaytoncvb.com

Disc Golf Courses in Dayton, OH

First Tee: (-84.136113,39.732687) Find ease and comfort at this safe and scenic course on rolling hills. Some holes are fairly steep with a decent amount of large trees. Depending on wind speeds, the course can be very beginner-friendly, or not so much. Belmont was one of the courses that was used for the 1991 PDGA Worlds.
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Pigs to host disc golf event

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are set to host a disc golf event at Coca-Cola Park this weekend. Saturday's session is for professional disc golf players with Sunday being set up for beginners or those looking to learn more about the game. Professionals will be on hand during Sunday's session for instruction and training.
Columbiana, OHSalem News Online

Disc golf course opening in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA–BirdFish Brewery is holding a celebration beginning at 12:30 p.m. today in establishing the official Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park Disc Golf Course. RAT Creative and Lamppost Farm have worked closely with BirdFish for nearly two and a half years to complete the 9-hole course including a practice hole close to the city pool at Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park.
CarsNBC4 Columbus

Best trunk organizer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your groceries are always slipping and sliding around, you may benefit from an organizer. Trunk organizers allow you to gather all of the things that are skidding around the floor of your vehicle into one place, so you won’t have to pick up a bunch of scattered things from your floor mats when you get home.
Perham, MNperhamfocus.com

2021 Tuffy Nelson Golf Classic includes cart-winning hole-in-one

A great tradition continued Friday, July 30, with the 36th annual Tuffy Nelson Golf Classic at Perham Lakeside Golf Course. Over the years, the Tuffy Nelson Golf Classic has raised more than $1.2 million for charity. This year’s recipients were: The Roger Maris Cancer Center, The Pinky Swear Foundation, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Make-A-Wish Minnesota.
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

Exceeding expectations for Toys for Tots disc golf tourney

WILLMAR — After months of preparation and planning, with functions beginning in January, the eighth Toys for Tots disc golf tournament was headed to success leading into the event on Saturday. Even with some rain, it was more successful than organizers Steve Gralish and Craig Nettleship may have forecasted. A...
Missoula, MTmontanaseniornews.com

Anyone Can Do It: Prime Time for Disc Golf

Disc golf is a sport anyone can compete in, even after joint surgeries and knee replacements. Just ask Jon Graff, 73, of Missoula, Mont. He’s had an ankle and knee replaced and a rotator cuff reattached. “It’s a compelling sport for my personality,” he said. “I’ve always played sports, so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy