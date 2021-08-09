Cancel
Glynn County, GA

County police closing locations to nonemployees due to surge in COVID-19 cases

By THE BRUNSWICK NEWS
Brunswick News
 7 days ago

The Glynn County Police Department is implementing operational changes as a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Glynn County. The county police is closing its locations at 157 Carl Alexander Way in Brunswick and 1965 Demere Road on St. Simons Island to nonemployees to “maintain an operational and healthy police force,” according to a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. Services such as VIN inspections and walk-in reports are being suspended effective immediately and when possible, officers will take reports for non-violent offenses and general damage to property calls via phone. People can call the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center non-emergency line at 912-554-3645 to file a report, and an officer will call them back.

