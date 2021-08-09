Clarksburg, West Virginia man sentenced for first-degree robbery, wanton endangerment
CLARKSBURG, W.VA. (WV News) — A 27-year-old Clarksburg man was sentenced Monday on charges of first-degree robbery and wanton endangerment. Dustin Keith Parker, who entered guilty pleas July 7 in Harrison County Circuit Court, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on the robbery charge and five years on the wanton endangerment charge, according to the office of Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano.www.wvnews.com
