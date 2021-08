AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A flatbed truck caught on fire Monday afternoon right outside of Fort Gordon Gate 1, backing up traffic for nearly an hour. Tracy R. Kelley was driving the vehicle. He says he didn't even realize it went up in flames until another driver waved him down. "I was sitting at the stoplight and a lady was blowing the horn beside me," he says. "And it was just too late – I couldn’t save it.”